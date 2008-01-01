The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
APi Group is leading provider of Safety Services (70% of sales) and Specialty Services (30 % of sales) for businesses globally that came public in 2019 when it was acquired by a Martin Franklin SPAC. Franklin, who oversaw a 5,000x return at Jarden in the 15 years leading up to its 2016 sale for $13 billion, is one of the few SPAC sponsors who has consistently delivered strong results for investors.
In Safety Services, 65% of segment revenue comes from fire safety, where the company designs, fabricates, installs maintains, and upgrades fire detection and suppression systems. A significant portion of these revenues are covered by statutory or insurance requirements to have systems inspected annually. Typically, every $1 of inspection revenue drives $3-4 of incremental repair & upgrade revenues.
The remaining 35% of Safety Services segment revenues come from security systems (installation and maintenance of access control, surveillance, alarm systems), and a small focus on HVAC systems.
In Specialty Services, the company primarily designs, fabricates, installs maintains, and upgrades underground gas, water, telecom, and energy infrastructure.
APG needs very little capital to support its growth, which has historically averaged 7% organically. Because of this, the company has been able to reinvest its cash flow into accretive tuck-ins, typically purchased for 5-7x EBITDA.
In early 2022, the company acquired Chubb Fire & Safety for $3 billion from Carrier Global, adding 50%+ to the top line. Chubb was neglected under its prior ownership, reporting EBITDA margins 700-800 basis points below APG’s Safety Services segment.
In addition to offering margin upside on a mismanaged asset, the Chubb acquisition increased APG’s recurring service mix to 50% of sales, up from 40% in 2019 (15% in 2008). It also added geographic diversification to the business, which went from being primarily North America based, to having 30% of revenues coming from Europe and 10% from Asia Pacific.
During 2022, the company’s shares suffered from fears that it took on floating rate USD debt just as rates rose, to buy a European asset at the top of the economic cycle just as the Euro weakened. Additionally, the company’s FCF conversion declined meaningfully as it began to restructure the acquired operations.
Fortunately, a colleague who is invested in APG invited me to breakfast with its CEO in early March, where I had an opportunity to better understand and act on the opportunity when the shares sold off.
Since initiating the position, APG’s cash conversion has shown steady improvement (Q3 reported and Q4 guided) while EU fears have subsided. Management also guided to a nearly $100 million reduction in separation costs in 2023 and increased its 2025 synergy target for Chubb from $40 million to $100.
While APG’s balance sheet is more leveraged than I am typically comfortable with, its business is very resilient. In 2020, adjusted EBITDA was down just 3% YoY despite the COVID lockdowns. In 2022, APG was able to raise constant currency guidance throughout the year, while many cyclical industrials guided lower. The statutory nature of its revenue base, revenue diversification and strong cash conversion makes it likely that APG will weather future economic slowdowns while continuing to reduce leverage.
Looking forward, I believe the company will significantly de-lever in the next few years and that it should generate $2.25-2.50 of EPS by 2027. If by 2026 it trades for a market multiple on those figures, it should still double from current levels, and we will have generated a four-year-triple on the investment.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
In general. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it (collectively, the “Report”). The information contained in this Report is provided for informational purposes only and does not contain certain material information about 1 Main Capital Partners, L.P. (the “Fund”), including important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in the Fund, and no representation or warranty is made concerning the completeness or accuracy of this information. To the extent that you rely on the Report in connection with an investment decision, you do so at your own risk. Certain information contained herein was obtained from or provided by third-party sources; although such information is believed to be accurate, it has not been independently verified. The information in the Report is provided to you as of the dates indicated and 1 Main Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, the “Manager”) do not intend to update the information after its distribution, even in the event the information becomes materially inaccurate.
No offer to purchase or sell securities. This Report does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase of any security, including an interest in the Fund or any other fund managed by the Manager. Any such offer would only be made by means of such fund’s formal private placement documents, the terms of which shall govern in all respects.
Performance Information. Unless otherwise noted, any performance numbers used in the Report are for the Fund’s Class A Interests, and are net of any accrued incentive allocation, management fees and other applicable expenses, include the reinvestment of dividends, interest and capital gains, and assume an investment from inception of such Class. As such, the performance numbers do not reflect the performance of any particular investor’s interest and you should not rely on it as a statement of your actual return.
Past performance. In all cases where historical performance is presented, please note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision.
Risk of loss. An investment in the Fund will be highly speculative, and there can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. Investors must be prepared to bear the risk of a total loss of their invested capital.
Portfolio Guidelines/Construction. Information contained in this Report, especially as it pertains to portfolio characteristics, construction, profiles or investment strategies or objectives, reflects the Manager’s current thinking based on normal market conditions, and may be modified in response to the Manager’s perception of changing market conditions, opportunities or otherwise, in the Manager’s sole discretion, without further notice to you. Any target strategies, objectives or parameters are not projections or predictions and are presented solely for your information. No assurance is given that the Fund will achieve its investment strategies, objectives or parameters.
Index Performance. The index comparisons are provided for informational purposes only. The S&P 500 Total Return Index (SPXT) is a capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the broad U.S. economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. There are significant differences between the Fund and the index referenced, including, but not limited to, risk profile, liquidity, volatility and asset composition. The index reflects the reinvestment of dividends and other income, are unmanaged, and do not reflect a deduction for advisory fees. An investor may not invest directly into an index. For the foregoing and other reasons, the performance of the index may not be comparable to the Fund’s and should not be relied upon in making an investment decision with respect to the Fund.
No tax, legal, accounting or investment advice. The Report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, tax, legal, accounting or investment advice.
Logos, trade names, trademarks and copyrights. Certain logos, trade names, trademarks and/or copyrights (collectively, “Marks”) contained herein are included for identification and informational purposes only. Such Marks may be owned by companies or persons that are not affiliated with the Manager or any the Manager managed fund and no claim is made that any such company or person has sponsored or endorsed the use of such Marks in the Report.
Confidentiality/Distribution of the Report. The information in this Report is confidential. By accepting any portion of the Report, you agree that you will treat the Report confidentially. It is intended only for the use of the person to whom it is given and the Manager expressly prohibits its redistribution without the Manager’s prior written consent. The Report is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use is contrary to law, regulation or rule.
Additional disclosure: Copyright © 1 Main Capital Partners
