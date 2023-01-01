Mike Coppola

Thesis

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) reported a mixed Q4 2022. During the three months ending December, the media giant generated revenues of approximately $11.1 billion and accumulated a significant financial loss as restructuring expenses continue to weigh on profitability. However, management presented an attractive product/ media release pipeline and raised merger synergy expectation by $500 million, to $4 billion. Accordingly, while the short-term performance remains pressured, the company's long-term potential is as bright as ever. With that frame of reference, although WBD now trades at a more reasonable valuation than only a few months ago, the stock continues to be priced cheaply -- and I see about 40% of upside.

For reference, WBD stock is down approximately 44% for the past twelve months, as compared to a loss of about 5% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

WBD Reports A Mixed Q4 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery's Q4 results failed to meet analyst expectations: During the period from September to end of December, Warner Bros. Discovery generated total revenues of $1.1 billion, which is a decrease of about 11% as compared to the pro-forma results of the combined entity one year prior. Moreover, topline came in about $130 million below consensus analyst expectations, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Respectively, adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 billion, about 5% below of what the pro-forma entity modelled one year prior. Accounting for about $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as approximately $1.2 billion of pre-tax restructuring expenses, net loss available to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders was $2.1 billion.

WBD Q4 results

Although Q4 2022 results are not stellar, investors should consider that WBD topped FY 2022 guidance with regards to free cash flow: the metric came in at $3.3 billion (vs $3 billion guided). Moreover, it is also noteworthy to point out that, according to an updated estimate provided by WBD's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, the company has revised its projection for merger synergies, increasing it by $500 million, resulting in a total expected savings of $4 billion.

WBD Q4 results

Debt Position Is Manageable

Admittedly, WBD's debt position remains a concern. The media giant closed the fourth quarter with about $49.5 billion in financial debt, against a cash position of only $3.9 billion. However, investors should consider that 91% of the financial debt is locked-in at an average 4.3% rate, and an average maturity of more than 14 years, providing a level of stability and predictability to the company's financing needs. With such favorable financing terms, paired with a conservative EBITDA estimate of about $40 billion in 2023, WBD is well-positioned to meet its debt obligations and sustain its business operations.

WBD Q4 results

Well Positioned For 2023 And Beyond

For FY 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery guided for a significant growth in the pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which management expects to be in the low to mid $11 billion range. If the estimate is correct, EBITDA guidance would assume a 20% YoY growth as compared to the respective 2022 pro forma metric. In addition, WBD reiterated its expectation that the media giant will be able to convert approximately one-third of EBITDA into free cash flow.

Furthermore, WBD estimated that the cash-cost of achieving synergy and transformation efforts will be around the higher end of the previously guided range, which is between $1 billion to $1.5 billion. However, the additional 'investment' is estimated to be value-accreditive, as the sharpened focus on restructuring could likely unlock an additional $500 million of annual synergies by 2024.

WBD Q4 results

Reflecting on merger integration and restructuring, WBD's CEO Zaslav pointed out that "[2022] was a year of restructuring ... and 2023 will be a year of building". With that frame of reference, Warner Bros. Discovery remains exceptionally well-positioned to capture value in the media and entertainment industry, in my opinion. To give a few references, investors should consider:

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a deal with New Line Cinema to publish 'multiple' new 'Lord of The Rings' movies

The recently released 'Hogwarts Legacy' game has enjoyed exceptional consumer reception, accumulating about 12 million units and $850 million in global sales in only two weeks post-launch

HBO TV show 'The Last Of Us' attracted a viewership of about 35 million people, mostly anchored on word of mouth

Content deals with Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Roku (ROKU), Tubi, and more, support an exceptional content distribution network in a post-TV era

In Q4 2022, WBD's Global DTC subscriber base increased 1.1 million, to 96.1 million

Or as Zslatav commented (emphasis added):

At Warner Bros. Discovery, we believe we have the strongest hand in the industry, with the most complete portfolio of assets and globally renowned franchises, personalities and storytelling IP, across sports, news, nonfiction and entertainment, in virtually every region of the globe and in every language ... For us, 2023 is a year of building. We are more confident than ever that we have the right strategy to be successful and ultimately achieve our goal of being the greatest media and entertainment company in the world.

Valuation Update

Given new information since I have last valued WBD (June 2022), I slightly lower my EPS expectations for WBD through 2025 -- but I still see solid earnings power.

I estimate that WBD's EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $1.1 and $1.3. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $2.1 and $2.3 respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 2% terminal growth rate (slightly below estimated nominal global GDP growth, and thus very conservative), as well as on a 12% cost of equity (also very conservative).

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $21.55.

Author's EPS; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a mixed Q4 2022. While the media giant disappointed against revenue and earnings estimates for the December period, management updated merger synergy expectations and reiterated a bullish outlook on the backdrop of strong product/ media portfolio momentum. And with 2023 likely to be a 'a year of building' out said product/ media portfolio, the company's long-term potential remains as bright as ever.

Given updated EPS estimates, a reasonable 2% terminal YoY growth rate and a conservative 12% cost of equity, I now calculate a fair implied share price for WBD equal to $21.55. Reiterate 'Strong Buy' rating.