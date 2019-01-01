RichLegg

Investment Thesis: I expect that the stock could see low growth in the short to medium-term.

In a previous article last month, I made the argument that Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) could see further upside going forward on the basis of strong revenue growth and an attractive EV/EBITDA ratio.

After having briefly seen a boost in upside past the $27 mark, the stock is up modestly by just over 1% since my last article:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Tripadvisor can continue to see upside from here, particularly taking recent earnings performance into consideration.

Performance

When comparing the most recent fourth quarter and full year revenue performance to that of the third quarter for 2022 - we can see that total revenue on a quarterly basis has dropped - which one would expect owing to a dip in seasonal demand for travel during the winter months.

Tripadvisor: Third Quarter 2022 Results

However, we also observe that the change in revenue on a yearly basis was quite strong - up by 65% since December 2021:

Tripadvisor: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Moreover, it is notable that the Viator segment showed the largest growth on a percentage basis of 168%.

Having been acquired by Tripadvisor in 2014, Viator is a leading website for the booking of tours and activities. The fact that we have seen demand grow sharply post-COVID is encouraging - particularly considering the inflationary pressures that the travel industry as a whole has been experiencing in 2022.

Moreover, Tripadvisor Core - the company's largest segment by revenue - has also continued to experience double-digit growth. When looking at a breakdown of revenue by source across this segment - we can see that the experiences and dining segment has shown the highest percentage increase, while the Tripadvisor-branded hotels segment has continued to see strong double-digit growth:

Tripadvisor: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

With that being said, it is also worth noting that cost of revenue has also increased by 50% year-over-year - with an increase in transaction costs from the Viator segment as well as higher direct costs from credit card payments.

From this standpoint, while earnings per share on a year ended basis increased from -$1.08 to $0.14, quarterly earnings still remained in the red at -$0.02 for the three months ended December 2022.

Tripadvisor: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

In this regard, while the strong growth in revenue that we have been seeing is encouraging - investors will increasingly expect this to be backed up by strong growth in earnings - on both a quarterly and annual basis.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the quick ratio still remains well above 1 and has risen slightly from that of September 2022 - indicating that Tripadvisor is still in a strong position to meet its current liabilities using existing liquid assets.

Sep 2019 Sep 2022 Dec 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 838 1066 1021 Short-term marketable securities 95 0 0 Accounts receivable 218 205 205 Current liabilities 468 573 533 Quick ratio 2.46 2.22 2.30 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Tripadvisor Q3 2019, Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results. Figures provided in USD millions, except the quick ratio. Quick ratio calculated by author.

Risks and Looking Forward

Going forward, the primary macroeconomic risk for Tripadvisor is if travel demand should significantly weaken in the face of inflationary pressures. Should we see a significant slowdown in revenue growth as a result of this coupled with rising costs, then this could place significant pressure on earnings growth which in turn would be expected to place pressure on the stock.

Additionally, we have seen that with growth on a percentage basis strongest across the company's experiences segments - including that of Viator - there is the possibility that demand for higher revenue segments such as Tripadvisor-branded hotels to reach a ceiling in demand if prices become too prohibitive, and it is questionable as to whether growth from the experiences segments can continue to lift growth overall.

Conclusion

To conclude, Tripadvisor has seen strong revenue growth. However, this has been accompanied by rising costs and continued inflationary pressure could place downward momentum on earnings growth.

From this standpoint, I take the view that investors will want to see further evidence of earnings growth before seeing substantial upside in the stock.