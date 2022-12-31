AsiaVision Exhibit 1: S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) - Contribution to Risk (%) (Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022)

The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) tracks the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index, which allocates weight relative to the market caps of those stocks in the S&P 500 that the Global Industry Classification Standard(GICS) classifies as Consumer Discretionary companies. A key selling point of the XLY is to enable investors to capture and benefit from the growth and prospects of the overall consumer discretionary sector. While the fund is widely owned (the ninth-largest sector ETF at $14 bn as of September 30, 2022), investors may not fully appreciate their actual sector exposures when they allocate to the XLY.

The ten largest holdings of the XLY are shown in Exhibit 2 below. In aggregate, these ten positions comprise 66.3% of the portfolio weight, with the largest two holdings, Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA), accounting for 34.3%.

Exhibit 2: Concentration Problem - 10 Largest Holdings of XLY (Syntax, Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022)

Exhibit 3: Amazon and Tesla are 35% of the weight and 50% of the risk of XLY (Syntax, Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022. Risk is measured as contribution)

While a 34% weight in only two positions is highly concentrated for a sector ETF, the concentration problem is further compounded due to Amazon and Tesla’s above-average volatility. Amazon has an annualized volatility of 49.9%, while Tesla’s is even higher at 66.2%. Both stocks’ annualized volatility is significantly higher than the 43.9% average volatility for the consumer discretionary sector. When large portfolio weights are allocated to highly volatile stocks, those stocks account for a greater percentage of the portfolio’s daily volatility. In the case of XLY, Amazon and Tesla account for approximately 50% of the ETF’s risk.

XLY’s overreliance on two companies becomes more problematic given that neither Amazon nor Tesla are representative of the whole consumer discretionary sector. We leveraged the granular data in Syntax’s Affinity platform to analyze Amazon’s product line classifications and the percentage of associated revenue of each (Exhibit 4). Only 47.5% of sales come from Amazon’s online stores. The other half of its revenues were generated mostly from platform fees, subscription services, marketing and multimedia, which are not as strongly related to consumer discretionary business risks.

Exhibit 4: Amazon’s Product Line Classifications (by Associated Revenues) (Syntax Affinity®, Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022. 2022 revenue data has not yet been released)

In Tesla’s case, as a manufacturer of luxury automobiles, it is easier for the company to be classified and treated as a consumer discretionary stock with 82% of its revenues derived from direct electric vehicle sales (Exhibit 5). However, the narrow nature of the product category (e.g., electric vehicles as a relatively small percentage of total vehicle sales in the US) means that Tesla is not representative of the entire consumer discretionary sector. Instead, its share price is largely driven by the idiosyncratic nature of its business and its management team, which is reflected in its valuation. Automobiles as a business line represent 16.2% of the consumer discretionary sector, of which Tesla is 12.8 percentage points, or 79% of the total weight. As reference point, the weight of Ford (F) and GM in the index are 1.7% and GM 1.8%, respectively, even though both companies’ revenues exceed Tesla’s.

Exhibit 5: Tesla’s Product Line Classifications (by Associated Revenues) (Syntax Affinity®, Bloomberg as of December 31, 2021. 2022 revenue data has not yet been released)

As shown in Exhibit 6, the market views and treats Amazon more like the average information technology company than the average consumer discretionary stock. Amazon’s correlation with the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Consumer Discretionary Index (RCD) is 0.50, whereas the correlation with the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Information Technology Index is 0.67. In other words, Amazon is not particularly representative of consumer discretionary risks, yet it still accounts for 18.7% of the XLY’s weight and 23.9% of its risk.

We see a similar case with Tesla, which has a relatively low correlation of 0.45 with the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Consumer Discretionary Index (Exhibit 6) and approximately the same correlation of 0.40 with the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Information Technology Index.

Exhibit 6: Correlation of Amazon and Tesla with GICS Sector Indices (Syntax, Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022. Correlation calculated using 60 monthly returns of the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Sector Indices)

Therefore, it is evident that Amazon and Tesla, the largest two positions in XLY, which make up approximately half of the ETF’s daily movements, are not representative of the consumer discretionary sector. This is far from ideal for investors that wish to get exposure to the sector by allocating to XLY.

In November 2022, the average stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector rose 8.5%. In other words, it was a stellar month for consumer stocks - however, XLY only rose by approximately 1.0%. The primary reason was that the ETF’s performance was dragged down by Tesla and Amazon, which fell 14.8% and 6.6% respectively in November. These two stocks not only created a significant headwind for performance of the overall portfolio, but their relatively larger weightings also outsized the rest of the ETF’s holdings, many which recorded very strong returns in November.

As an alternative, the Syntax Stratified Consumer Index addresses the risk concentration issues inherent in XLY by allocating exposure equally to each consumer segment. The result is an index which is representative of all the business opportunities in the consumer sector. The effectiveness of the Stratified Consumer Index to capture the performance of all consumer stocks was highlighted by its 11.0% return in November 2022 (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7: S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index vs Syntax Stratified Consumer Index (Syntax, Bloomberg. Total Return Indices as of December 31, 2022)

