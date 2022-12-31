Investing In The Power Of The Consumer? What Lies Beneath XLY

Feb. 24, 2023 6:30 AM ETAMZN, RCD, TSLA, XLY
Summary

  • The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) is largely driven by two companies, Amazon and Tesla, which make up a third of the weight and account for half of the risk.
  • Neither Amazon nor Tesla is representative of the consumer discretionary sector. Amazon is more correlated with the tech sector than the consumer sector, and Tesla is concentrated on a single product category and not representative of the sector as a whole.
  • Syntax’s Stratified Consumer Index more accurately captures the growth of the entire consumer sector, allocating weight evenly across only those companies with direct ties to consumer products. This was highlighted in November when the average consumer stock rose 8.8% and the Stratified Consumer Index rose 11.0%. In contrast, XLY only gained 0.9% due to the poor performance of Tesla (-14.8%) and Amazon (-6.6%).

Smiling young Asian man checking electronic banking on his smartphone as he received delivered packages from online purchases at home. Online shopping. Online banking. Shopping and paying safely online

AsiaVision

Amazon and Tesla's contribution to risk for the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF, in percentage

Exhibit 1: S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) - Contribution to Risk (%) (Bloomberg as of December 31, 2022)

The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) tracks the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector

This article was written by

Syntax is a financial technology company that brings a unique perspective to investment management. Drawing on proprietary methodologies derived from the biotech industry, we define the DNA of companies and investment portfolios with pinpoint clarity. Using this data, we create indices and analytics that provide rules-based exposure to targeted themes and diversified broad-market benchmarks.

