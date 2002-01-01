Guido Mieth

The best compounders in the market are generally priced as such. The makeup isn't a secret. Strong pricing power, competitive moat, cash generation, and returns on capital over a long period of time lead to a company that beats the market. There are a number of them that I hope to highlight in my coming articles.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. The list of the best compounders and dividend aristocrats do have some parallels, since it takes a very consistent cash flow stream to manage a dividend streak that long.

I first wrote on the company back in 2016, where I discussed the company's returns on capital were sub-par, and the company was too expensive. The company took a bit of a beating in the operating climate of the past couple of years, and is on currently on sale compared to the last time I wrote.

FAST Graphs

Ecolab has been a long-term winner. I don't like to base an entire investment thesis on a company's past performance. However, when you look at a business, if it hasn't beaten the market over the long-term, something needs to materially change in your thesis to do so in the future. Looking above, ECL has more than doubled the market, with $10,000 invested in 2002 coming out to around $88K today, compared to $40K invested in the S&P 500.

Not bad for a boring business providing water management and sanitation products. Ecolab operates on a razor-and-blade style model. The company leases out the equipment to a business, be it a hotel, restaurant, laboratory, or healthcare facility, and then supplies the products on a recurring basis to the customer. For larger customers, the company can supply multiple lines, with upsell being lucrative.

Considering the company's end-users include hotels and restaurants, COVID was tough. Combine customer pain with massive cost inflation and Ecolab watched the majority of its operating metrics tank in 2020.

However, the company has been working on cutting costs, the acquisition of Purolite, improving its healthcare and life sciences business, and readying itself for a bounce back. When Ecolab comes back to true form this year (hopefully), it will be a leaner company in a position to outperform the market for years to come.

Company 10-K

Ecolab is global, but still derives over half its revenues from North America. This does result in some variability of results based on foreign exchange, which I think is a justified adjustment to look at the overall health of the business.

Company press release

In the most recent quarter, sales were up strongly with 12% organic sales growth. Leading the way was the company's water and life sciences segments at 14% and 18% respectively. The company's efforts to improve profitability were marked, considering management cited 43% cost inflation from 2 years ago. This is important to recognize for investors. Periods of high inflation can separate the wheat from the chaff. The best businesses are entrenched enough or offer a differentiated product sufficient to drive home pricing increases without sacrificing sales. Pricing power is a required attribute for success when looking for compounders throughout the market.

Among the growth vectors for Ecolab from here, the company is working on integrating its Purolite acquisition. The company has historically been successful in tack-on acquisitions, where Ecolab takes on the customer's contracts and drives cost improvements via scale and cross-sells from other portions of the business. Notably, Purolite was operating at a 30%+ operating margin, which should be lucrative once it's fully absorbed. Additionally, management discussed on the earnings call a new partnership with the Home Depot (NYSE:HD), a "white-space" opportunity to market to cleaning pros with their products. This is a radical shift, as Ecolab has only ever worked B2B distribution. HD is a solid operator with a massive footprint, so this could potentially be a needle-moving sales opportunity for Ecolab. However, we will have to wait and see what the margin opportunity looks like, as management declined to discuss it when asked.

As the company works through its $175M cost-cutting initiative over the next year, management was willing to offer projections for 2023 of double digit adjusted operating income growth. Regardless of any recession that may or may not materialize (or we may already be in), it appears Ecolab's metrics should bounce back to form.

GuruFocus, Graph by author

Looking at the company's returns on invested capital, the same issue remains from the last time I covered them. Returns on equity remain strong, and the company is definitely profitable, but between debt load and various other headwinds, including restructuring and integration costs, this remains a concerning metric to monitor. As a thought exercise, I used the company's adjusted operating income to calculate the ratio, and it came out closer to 11%. That would be much better to see compared to the weighted average cost of capital.

Data by YCharts

Gross margins have trended down over the long term, and most recently operating margins have taken a hit down to 12%.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the company's more recent history, operating margins have declined since COVID. Based on management's initiatives in cost-cutting and restructuring, we want to see this figure bounce back. Here's some perspective from the earnings call:

So let me start with what we've done in 2022 because margins, gross margins and OI margins were our number one focus for the full year. And as I've mentioned in my remarks as well, so we were facing headwinds that were equivalent to our net income, so close to $1.3 billion. And we've been able to rebuild most of it within the same year, so which is really showing the earnings power that we have as a model and as a company. So I'm confident that we will rebuild our margins to where they were, and we will expand from there as we've done many times in our history as well.

Like I discussed above, as the macro swings back, I anticipate the moves Ecolab made over the past 2 years will bear fruit and result in a company in an even better spot than before.

Looking out over the long-term future, the company is in a strong position. There's always a risk investing in chemical companies. Ecolab is constantly innovating with its product lines, and 3M (NYSE:MMM) is an example of what can go wrong for innovative companies that harm end-customers or the environment. However, as fresh water and fresh food become more important, Ecolab's products should maintain a stable and growing demand.

Data by YCharts

The company definitely carries some debt on the balance sheet, but it's been relatively stable since they levered up in around 2011-2012. The debt is serviceable, and management appears content with where it's at and has delevered where appropriate. Free cash flow is growing, not at a very high rate, but it easily covers the dividend. Dividend growth has slowed in recent years, but as operating metrics bounce back I'd expect somewhat higher growth from here.

FAST Graphs

Earnings were in a straight line upwards at an 8.9% clip until Covid. Even the great recession was a blip for the company. Looking at the price, the company has long commanded a premium compared to market multiples, and has recently contracted significantly.

FAST Graphs

Based on the company's long-term average P/E, an investment today could yield around 7% a year. However, that assumes further multiple contraction from here.

FAST Graphs

Free cash flow shows a similar line of strong growth over time, a key attribute among the best compounders on the market, as well as the best dividend payers. The company has compounded cash at around 10% a year over the long term. Recent price declines have put the company below its long-term multiple to free cash flow.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for cash generation from here and maintaining the average long-term multiple, an investment today could yield closer to 15-16% annualized.

Neither of these scenarios are meant to project the future, but rather to show where the company's valuation stands and where these metrics are projected to move from here.

Ecolab is a boring company that has beaten the market over time. Covid was a nasty blip, but I expect the company bounces back stronger than ever from here. You don't often find compounders like this one for the same price they were trading at in 2018, so Ecolab is a buy. I want to see returns on invested capital improve, and with it operating margin expansion, and investors should keep an eye on that from here.