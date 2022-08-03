Amazon Playing Catch Up In This E-Commerce Trend

Feb. 24, 2023 5:37 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • After eventually realizing the greater potential of AR, in June 2022, Amazon launched ‘Virtual Try-On for Shoes’, striving to catch up to social commerce platforms like Google, Pinterest, and Snapchat.
  • Virtual Try-On features can help Amazon learn more about its customers, including the customer journey and experience, which can feed into the company’s efforts to improve the Amazon shopping experience.
  • For a company that is considered a leading e-commerce platform with extensive resources, its delayed rollout of AR technology failed to upstage what competitors like TikTok and Snapchat are doing.
  • The proportion of consumers starting their shopping journeys on Amazon is declining, amid the rise of social commerce platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
  • Amazon’s strategy of partnering with social media platforms to stay relevant in the age of AR-driven shopping could face hurdles as these competitors strive to become e-commerce destinations themselves.

Amazon , Airbnb, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

E-commerce is a fast-paced industry where consumer behavior is constantly evolving. While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has successfully cemented its position as the top e-commerce platform over the past two decades, it continues to encounter new forms of competitive threats. Social media

Where do consumers search for products? Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2022

Note: survey participants could choose more than one option. (JungleScout)

Amazon Sellers advertising on social media

JungleScout

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.16K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.