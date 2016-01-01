Vipshop: Exceeds Earnings Expectations; Fundamentals Stabilizing

Feb. 24, 2023 5:38 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
511 Followers

Summary

  • Vipshop's consistent ability to exceed expectations with efficient management demonstrates resilience and potential for growth.
  • The company is expecting growth to return going forward, along with profitability continuing to remain strong.
  • Despite doubling since its 2022 low, the shares of Vipshop still trade significantly below their intrinsic value.
  • Given the better-than-expected earnings and positive guidance, I uphold my "Buy" rating.

Business and economy recovery concept. Hand holding red arrow going up.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has experienced some fluctuations in its fundamentals in recent years, but I anticipate that these will soon stabilize. Recent developments in its fundamentals, including the latest quarterly earnings report which

Stock chart of VIPS with its 15 and average multiple.

Fastgraphs.com

ROE of VIPS

Tradingview.com

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
511 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.