Introduction

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has experienced some fluctuations in its fundamentals in recent years, but I anticipate that these will soon stabilize. Recent developments in its fundamentals, including the latest quarterly earnings report which exceeded analysts' forecasts, support this belief.

The company's profits in the past quarter were particularly impressive, marking the most profitable period in the last two years. These positive developments could be a strong catalyst for the momentum that the stock has been experiencing in recent months to keep going.

Q4 2022 Earnings

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported RMB31.8 billion in net revenue, a decline of about 6.4% from the prior year due to a drop in active customers, partially offset by an increase in the number of orders to 218.5 million from 216.9 million the prior year period. This decline was expected since the previous year's revenue was boosted by a surge in demand during lockdowns. However, the business is now stabilizing, and Q1 2023 revenue guidance expects low single-digit growth.

The net income increased by 57% YoY to RMB2.2 billion (US$323.9 million), reflecting continued improvements in profitability due to tight control of operating expenses. With a stabilizing top line and strong profitability beating expectations, the stock may not be undervalued for long.

In addition to providing revenue guidance, the management emphasized their commitment to maintaining the current profit margin. They also indicated that future margin- improvements are possible, as volumes continue to increase.

Fundamentals

Despite the stock having already doubled since it low of 2022 and having increased by over 30% since my previous article, the company still trades at a valuation significantly below my estimate of its intrinsic value.

Although the company's intrinsic growth measured by EPS has slowed down in recent years, recent quarterly developments show signs of stabilizing, particularly in the top line, which has struggled to stabilize following the sudden increase during the Covid pandemic. Since its peak from 2021, revenues have declined by double digits and are now close to pre-Covid levels. It is reasonable to assume that revenues will stabilize going forward at this level, which is in line with the Q1 2023 revenue growth guidance of 0% to 5%.

Looking ahead into 2023, we are confident about regaining growth while sustaining healthy profitability. -David Cui, Chief Financial Officer

While the company continues to deploy capital at a mid-double-digit rate, in recent quarters, due to its low valuation, management has shifted towards share repurchases instead of reinvestments. I believe this is a prudent use of capital as buying back shares at single-digit earnings multiples is yielding the same return as reinvesting back into the businesses at a mid-double-digit rate would do. Additionally, it is arguably easier to repurchase shares than to reinvest in new equity that generates capital at similar rates. However, as the stock approaches its intrinsic value, the contribution of share buybacks will eventually diminish.

Valuation

A return to a standard earnings multiple of 15 or its slightly higher average multiple of 15.23 suggests that the stock is undervalued by up to 67%. I believe that such a return is likely due to the company's healthy balance sheet, which consists of more cash than debt, and the fact that, as reaffirmed by the latest earnings release, the company appears to have finally stabilized.

As seen in the image below, the company's ROE has stabilized at ~17% after experiencing a large decline from 2016. This decline in profitability is the reason for the slowdown in EPS growth as seen in the graph above. Should it continue in the ~17% range, which seems likely given the guidance about the margins from management, and the company continue to reinvest in new equity, which has been their primary capital allocation strategy so far, then similar mid-double digit EPS returns are to be expected going forward.

Final Thoughts

Once again, Vipshop has exceeded analysts' expectations with another quarter of impressive earnings, demonstrating the strength of the business and its adaptability to different market conditions. Despite a decline in revenue, the company has continued to be managed efficiently with a ROE that remains above its average, offsetting the weakness of the topline. Management has expressed optimism for the future, anticipating that revenue will improve going forward.

This recent earnings report has provided a strong catalyst for the stock to regain a proper earnings multiple. A return to its average multiple of approximately 15 indicates that potential returns of around 67% are possible. Moreover, the company's continued reinvestment of earnings back into the business, which has historically yielded mid-double-digit returns, has been reaffirmed by the latest earnings report.

Overall, Vipshop's ability to consistently exceed expectations and its efficient management demonstrate its resilience and potential for growth. With a positive outlook for revenue and a commitment to reinvesting earnings, the company appears well-positioned for future success, making it an attractive option for investors.