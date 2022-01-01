Main Street Capital Produced A Strong Q4, But It Could Be Overvalued

Feb. 24, 2023 9:00 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)ARCC, BBDC, FSK, GLAD, GSBD, MFIC, ORCC, PSEC, TSLX1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
24.15K Followers

Summary

  • MAIN delivered a strong Q4 and full year 2022 results on Thursday 2/23 after the bell.
  • MAIN's management team is making all the right moves and delivering value in both the share price and the dividend for shareholders.
  • I think MAIN is a hold as the premium on its NAV is too large for me, but I would get really interested in the $36-$37 range.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

I am a shareholder of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), but if I were going to allocate capital in the BDC space today, I wouldn't be adding to my position in MAIN. MAIN is one of the most popular BDCs

IR

Main Street Capital

Dividend

Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

NII to Market Cap

Discount to NAV

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Dividend Yield

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
24.15K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN, ARCC, ORCC, GSBD, BBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.