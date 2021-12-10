Welcome to the February 2023 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.
February saw a continued surge of interest in the lithium junior miners, boosted by the news of GM buying into Lithium Americas as well as the report from Bloomberg that Tesla is looking to buy a lithium miner (Sigma Lithium). We also saw one of the best ever lithium drill results from Frontier Lithium (398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li2O).
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot price was down 8.03% and the China lithium hydroxide price was down 7.84%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) price was down 8.64%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 1.20% over the past 30 days.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported China lithium prices of battery grade carbonate - RMB 457,500 ($66,800), hydroxide RMB 473,000 ($69,050), and Benchmark stated (paywalled): "Sentiment surrounding near-term demand remained bearish, with downstream cell and cathode manufacturers continuing to operate at low utilisation rates after Spring Festival. However, given that many Chinese automakers have reduced EV prices across January and February to incentivise sales, contacts have reported expectations that demand could rebound notably towards the end of Q1 2023, driving raw material restocking activities."
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 37,226 (~USD 5,407/mt), as of February 21, 2022. The CNY price is slightly higher than last month.
China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 422,500 (~USD 61,353) (source)
Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed
For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2023" article. Highlights include:
Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)
Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. Funded to production.
On January 31 Liontown Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 3 Liontown Resources announced:
Open pit mining operations commence at Kathleen Valley. First blast successfully fired at the Mt Mann Open Pit signalling the commencement of mining operations as planned at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in Western Australia.
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL]
Leo Lithium is developing the Goulamina Lithium Project (50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) in Mali with a total Resource of 142.3 Mt @ 1.38% Li2O targeting a production start in mid 2024.
On January 31 Leo Lithium announced: "Quarterly report for the quarter ended 31 December 2022."
On February 16 Leo Lithium announced: "Leo achieves key construction milestones at Goulamina." Highlights include:
You can view the company presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)
The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. More details here at: Progress at the Mt Holland lithium project where Wesfarmers state: "Construction of the mine, concentrator and refinery is underway with first production expected in 2024."
On February 15 Wesfarmers announced:
2023 Half-year results. "Progress continued on the construction of the Mt Holland lithium project, with construction of the concentrator over 70 per cent complete at the end of the period and first ore mined and stockpiled in December 2022. While discussions are ongoing, good progress was made on lithium offtake arrangements with major global counterparties during the half." Estimates for WesCEF's expected share of capital expenditure to develop the Mt Holland lithium project have been updated and are detailed on page 8 of this release. WesCEF continued to progress capacity expansion opportunities during the period, both in relation to its existing Kwinana operations and preliminary feasibility work to evaluate an expansion of the mine and concentrator at Mt Holland.
On February 15 Reuters reported:
Wesfarmers delays West Australian lithium hydroxide output to 1H 2025... production of lithium hydroxide will be delayed by around six months while costs jumped... by 10-20 percent... between A$1.2 billion- A$1.3 billion ($838 million-$908 million), up from A$1.09 billion... the impact of the delay expected to be partially offset by the early sale of spodumene concentrate during the 2024 calendar year.
You can view the latest company presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)
On February 13 Jindalee Resources announced: "MOU executed with POSCO Holdings." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)
Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.
On January 31 Atlantic Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities and cash flow report for the quarter ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 1 Atlantic Lithium announced:
Ewoyaa Lithium Resource increases to 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O Measured and Indicated Resources now 79% of total Resource Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio, Ghana, West Africa...
On February 13 Atlantic Lithium announced:
Corporate update. Ricca Resources Pre-IPO Placement. Atlantic Lithium Limited... announces that Ricca Resources Limited ("Ricca") is undertaking a private placement ahead of its intended listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX").
On February 17 Mining.com reported:
Ghana mining fund mulls multi-million investment in Atlantic Lithium... for funding of up to $30 million... Atlantic says the operation, which is expected to begin production in the second half of 2024, has the potential to generate nearly $5 billion in revenue over its 12.5-year life. The MIIF confirmed plans to take an equity stake in Atlantic Lithium and said the company had agreed to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Atlantic Lithium said only that discussions were ongoing, adding that there was no certainty an investment will be made.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)
Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
On January 30 Vulcan Energy Resources announced:
Quarterly activities report December 2022. Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) continued to operate its commercial renewable energy plant successfully and deliver on its strategy to develop the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project during the December 2022 Quarter ("the Quarter"). Key highlights during the Quarter include Vulcan achieving operational advancements in successfully demonstrating its own in-house lithium extraction sorbent, VULSORB™, and producing the highest grade, lowest impurity lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from its pilot plant, as the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase One approaches its conclusion.
On February 13 Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Vulcan Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project Phase One DFS results and Resources-Reserves update." Highlights include:
Aiming to be the first integrated, renewable heat and power, lithium extraction and lithium hydroxide refining project, to supply the battery electric vehicle industry from Europe, for Europe.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)
On January 31 Standard Lithium announced:
Standard Lithium installs Carbon Capture Pilot Plant, Testing Novel Technology to limit emissions and advance sustainability.
On February 9 Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium reports fiscal second quarter 2023 results, furthers progress on path toward commercial development." Highlights include:
Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)
On February 1 Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:
Corporate update... Critical Elements has commenced a drilling program on it's wholly owned Lemare Lithium project, located within a portion of the Corporation's highly prospective 1,050km2 exploration portfolio... The Corporation plans to drill approximately 7,000 meters during its winter program on Lemare with the objective of delivering an initial mineral resource estimate later this year.
On February 6 Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:
COMEX recommends the approval of Hydro-Québec's connection and power line relocation project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project...
On February 21 Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:
Critical Elements Lithium recognized as a TOP 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023...
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.
ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (IONR)
ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.
On January 27 ioneer Ltd reported: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)
AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.
On January 31 AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 6 AVZ Minerals announced:
Issue of two new Ministerial Decrees Manono Lithium and Tin Project... As advised by the Company at the time of this announcement, the Ministerial Decree excluded a northern portion of PR13359 covering approximately one third of the entire licence which it understood from the DRC Mining Act, would be renewed under a further 5-year Permis de Recherche (PR or Exploration Licence) to Dathcom...
On February 10 AVZ Minerals announced: "Clarifications on suspension and AFR articles."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals 'confident' despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved
Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]
On January 25 Global Lithium Resources announced: "Metallurgical processing program underway at Manna Lithium Project. Feasibility Study to commence Q1 CY23."
On January 31 Global Lithium Resources announced: "Positive drilling results at Manna underpin potential future resource upgrade." Highlights include:
On February 14 Global Lithium Resources announced: "Manna Lithium Project progresses after robust scoping study results."
Scoping Study confirms the potential for a globally competitive lithium project
Excellent project economics and financial returns
Low risk open pit mining in a proven mining jurisdiction
Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)
Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.
On January 30 Lake Resources NL announced:
Secondary trading notice. Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) provides notice to the ASX for the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act that on 30 January 2023 it undertook the issue of 25,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to a placement.
European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)
On January 31 European Lithium announced: "Quarterly report quarter ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 3 European Lithium announced:
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. announces approval of extension of deadline to complete business combination to form Critical Metals Corp... from February 8, 2023 to August 8, 2023, or such earlier date as determined by Sizzle's Board of Directors (the Extension).
On February 10 European Lithium announced: "Interim financial report December 2022."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)
On January 27 Savannah Resources announced:
Lapse of period for entering into an Option Agreement for potential divestment of last remaining Mozambique Mining Concession.
On February 6 Savannah Resources announced: "Barroso Lithium Project decarbonisation update. Preliminary results and studies move to next phase."
On February 14 Savannah Resources announced:
Barroso Lithium Project Update. Court ruling on the action brought against the Republic of Portugal by Parish Council. The Mirandela Fiscal and Administrative Court (the "Court") has ruled that the Portuguese State and the Ministry of Economy are not legitimate parties in this lawsuit and, therefore, acquitted the defendants (the Portuguese State, the Ministry of Economy) and counter-interested party (Savannah) of all requests made by the Parish Council. As a result, this lawsuit will be extinguished if the Parish Council does not file an appeal within 30 days. The lawsuit neither impacts the Barroso Lithium Project's activities nor the current environmental impact assessment process which is moving to a conclusion. The advice from Savannah's lawyers was and remains that the lawsuit is without foundation. Savannah will make further announcements as appropriate.
Upcoming catalysts include:
European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCPK:ERPNF) (OTCQX:EMHLF)(NASDAQ:OTCQX:EMHXY)
On January 30 European Metals Holdings announced: "European Union's Just Transition Fund approves Cinovec as a Strategic Project."
On January 31 European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report December 2022..."
On February 2 European Metals Holdings announced: "DRA Global appointed to complete Definitive Feasibility Study for Cinovec..."
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read a recent Trend Investing update article on EMH here.
Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]
Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
On January 31 Galan Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report December 2022." Highlights include:
Hombre Muerto West DFS:
HMW Exploration and Resource Expansion:
Greenbushes South:
Corporate:
On February 8 Galan Lithium announced: "Galan moves to 100% title of Candelas Project in Catamarca, Argentina." Highlights include:
Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)
Century Lithium Corp. owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.
On January 26 Cypress Development Corp. announced:
Cypress Development Changes Name to Century Lithium Corp and new ticker symbol 'LCE' Effective January 30, 2023.
On February 9 Century Lithium Corp. announced:
Century Lithium and Koch Technology Solutions collaborate on Li-Pro™ Process for commercial direct lithium extraction... "Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."
Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)
Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).
On January 31 Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier lithium discovers a new LCT pegmatite and annouces results from 2022 regional mapping program." Highlights include:
The mapping program delivered several key results, including:
On February 8 Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium intersects 398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li2O, including a 23.4m zone of 3.12% Li2O." Highlights include:
Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article here and the recent CEO interview here.
Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET] (OTCQX:PMETF)
Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.
On January 29 Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot drills 52.2 m of 3.34% Li2O, including 15.0 m of 5.10% Li2O, in Easternmost drill hole from the 2022 Drill Campaign at the CV5 Pegmatite, Quebec, Canada...
On February 5 Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot extends strike length of CV5 Pegmatite by 400 m in first series of holes from its 2023 Drill Campaign, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada...
On February 13 Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot drills 22.6 m at 1.56% Li2O, including 6.0 m at 3.19% Li2O in first holes to test the CV13 Pegmatite Cluster at the Corvette Property, Quebec.
Investors can read the Trend Investing article here.
Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF)
LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Project has a maiden Indicated & Inferred JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2O at the Colina deposit.
On January 30 Latin Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
Salinas Lithium Project, Brazil
Corporate
On February 8 Latin Resources announced: "Salinas Lithium Project tenure expanded by over 367%. Latin secures significant new tenement package in the highly prospective Bananal Valley region." Highlights include:
On February 16 Latin Resources announced:
Colina West continues to grow with high‐grade zone extended to over 500m along strike. 2023 drilling campaign gathering momentum with seven diamond drilling rigs currently on‐site drilling... Latest results include: SADD061: 20.70m @ 1.51% Li2 O from 159.00m...
You can read the very recent Trend Investing article that discusses Latin Resources here.
Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)
LPI owns 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.
On January 25 Lithium Power International announced:
Drilling at Greenbushes lithium project... Samples have been submitted to an assay laboratory for analysis.
On January 31 Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended December 2022." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)
On January 24 American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces Royalty Buyback at its TLC Lithium Project in Nevada."
On February 1 American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for TLC, Base Case - After-tax NPV8% US$3.26 Billion & After-tax IRR of 27.5%." Highlights include:
TLC PEA Highlights (Base Case - Ramp-up Production Li only production):
On February 2 American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces financial and operating highlights for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022."
Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)
Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.
On January 25 Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth Minerals agrees to acquire shares of Electric Royalties Ltd."
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)
E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an Inferred Resource of 24.3mt LCE.
On January 25 E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:
E3 Lithium increases land position by acquiring last remaining permit in the Bashaw District... The newly acquired permit will be included in E3's upcoming technical report where it is likely to contribute additional resource volumes to E3's already significant 24.3 million tonnes of inferred lithium resources. The upcoming report will outline upgrades to E3's resource from Inferred to Measured and Indicated.
On February 2 E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium on track for field pilot in Q3 2023..."
On February 13 E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium received $4.9 million since Q3 2022 from Exercise of Warrants..."
You can read the company's latest presentation here.
Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCQB:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE: NVLH]
Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.
On February 8 Iconic Minerals announced:
Iconic enters into Definitive Property Option Agreement for Smith Creek Lithium Project, Nevada. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iconic") (TSX‑V: ICM) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) announces that, further to its news release dated November 28, 2022, it has entered into a definitive property option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Lithium of Nevada Pty Ltd ("LON"), a private Australian company, whereby Iconic's wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary ("Iconic SubCo") has granted LON the option (the "Option") to earn up to a 50% interest in Iconic's Smith Creek lithium project (the "Smith Creek Project" or the "Project") located 37 miles southwest of Austin, Nevada (the "Transaction").
On February 10 Iconic Minerals announced: "Iconic commences new MT Survey at Smith Creek Lithium Property, Nevada."
Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCQX:AMRZF) (takeover offer from LAC)
No news for the month.
Investors can view a Trend Investing article on Arena Minerals here.
Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)
On February 22 Bloomberg reported:
Rio battles high-bidding carmakers in hunt for lithium deals. 'Very expensive' battery metal lithium is Rio's No. 1 target. Rio CFO says miner needs to stay disciplined on acquisitions...
Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)
On February 2 Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South drills Deep Well at HMN Li Project..."
On February 14 Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South: High-Grade Results at Hole AS02." Highlights include:
On February 21 Lithium South Development Corp. announced:
Lithium South drill results - Holes AS03, AS05, and AS06. Hole AS03 was drilled to 260 meters... It was determined upon completion that the last sample taken at 260 meters (320 mg/L Li) was likely diluted by inflow from a shallow aquifer, due to a leak in the packer system... The average of the packer samples is 644 mg/L Li, with a range from 525 to 710 mg/L Li...
You can view a recent Trend Investing Lithium South CEO interview here.
Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)
No significant news for the month.
Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)
Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon's most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
No significant news for the month.
Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)
On January 29 Snow Lake Lithium announced:
Snow Lake Lithium Chairman provides update on Thompson Brothers Lithium Project fast track growth strategy... As recently announced, the Company has increased its land holdings to 59,587 acres of prospective lithium ground. The Company plans to conduct a field exploration campaign once the snow melts. The campaign's objective will be to identify additional lithium-bearing pegmatite swarms across the project. The Company then plans to commence exploration drilling on any high priority targets generated through the campaign, with the objective of increasing its projects tonnage. Finally, we plan to continue to evaluate M&A opportunities in the region as we work to grow our project portfolio via accretive acquisitions.
Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF) - Acquisition offer @ A$0.50 from Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia
Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.16% Li2O.
On January 25 Essential Metals announced:
December 2022 quarterly report. Significant growth in Pioneer Dome Indicated Mineral Resource to underpin Scoping Study. Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd proposes to acquire Essential Metals shares by way of a Scheme of Arrangement @ $0.50 per share in cash.
On February 7 Essential Metals announced: "Positive Pioneer Dome Scoping Study supports commencement of detailed studies." The Base Case post-tax NPV10% was A$367M, upfront CapEx ~A$293M, 7.3 year mine life.
On February 20 Essential Metals announced: "Mining lease granted over the Dome North lithium Mineral Resource."
Upcoming catalysts:
Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]
Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a projects (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.
On January 31 Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 7 Green Technology Metals announced: "Thick high grade lithium assays returned from Maiden Morrison drillhole." Highlights include:
Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)
On January 31 Winsome Resources announced: "Period ending 31 December 2022 quarterly report." Highlights include:
Exploration
Corporate
On February 3 Winsome Resources announced: "Winsome to raise up to A$60m to accelerate Canadian lithium projects." Highlights include:
On February 14 Winsome Resources announced: "New assay results confirm strong lithium mineralisation at Adina." Highlights include:
You can view the Aug. 2022 Trend Investing article on Winsome Resources here, when it was at A$0.26.
International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF)
On February 6 Market Screener reported:
International Lithium's Phase 3 drilling returns 2.25% Li2O over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada...
Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]
On January 31 Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Drilling continues to encounter significant intersections of highly conductive brines at Solaroz Lithium Project." Highlights include:
Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF)
On January 26 Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. announced:
Argentina Lithium drilling extends lithium brine zone at Rincon West. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT, FSE: OAY3, OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina, including a 153 m interval ranging from 329 to 393 mg/l lithium from the sixth diamond drill hole. The seventh exploration hole is in final steps to completion, with two additional holes planned.
You can read a Trend Investing CEO interview here.
Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies
Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)
On January 31 Rock Tech Lithium announced:
Positive assay results of exploration: Three new spodumene prospects at Georgia Lake... Rock Tech plans to conduct a trenching program in the summer of 2023 to follow-up on the positive assay results.
Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]
On January 31 Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2022."
Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)
On February 13 Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada."
On February 21 Nano One Materials announced:
Nano One successfully completes cathode evaluation project with Global Automotive Company, and expands collaboration with a new agreement...
Other lithium juniors
Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:OTCQX:AZMTF), Azure Minerals Limited [ASX:AZS], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCPK:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS) (OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jindalee Resources [ASX:JRL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF), Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Red Dirt Metals [ASX:RDT], Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE: SPOD] (OTCPK:EEEXF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].
February saw lithium chemicals prices lower and spodumene prices roughly flat.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
Leo Lithium: Outstanding Value For This Near Term Lithium Producer, But With Mali Risk
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV (AMS:AMG), TSX:LAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LTR, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, ASX:1MC, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES [ASX:VUL], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], SAVANNAH RESOURCES [XETRA:SAV], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM [TSXV:ILC], ARENA MINERALS [TSXV:AN], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], EUROPEAN LITHIUM [ASX:EUR], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS [TSX:AVL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], CYGNUS GOLD [ASX:CY5], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms
