Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of February 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical prices were significantly lower and spodumene prices were roughly flat over the past month.
  • Lithium market news - GM invests US$650m into Lithium Americas. Tesla is considering a bid for battery metals miner. Rio Tinto battles high-bidding carmakers in hunt for lithium deals.
  • Junior lithium miner company news - Liontown Resources open pit mining operations commence at Kathleen Valley. Leo Lithium achieves key construction milestones at Goulamina. Wesfarmers delays LiOH output to H1,2025.
  • Atlantic Lithium Ewoyaa Lithium M&I Resource increases to 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O. Vulcan Energy Resources Phase One DFS >250% increase in estimated NPV8% to €3.9Bn pre-tax, €2.6Bn post-tax.
  • Global Lithium Resources reports robust Scoping Study result of pre-tax NPV8% of ~A$2.8 billion and 103% IRR. Frontier Lithium intersects 398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li2O. Patriot Battery Metals drills 52.2 m of 3.34% Li2O. American Lithium announces positive PEA for TLC, Base Case after-tax NPV8% US$3.26B & after-tax IRR of 27.5%. Winsome Resources drills 93.5m at 1.28% Li2O from 3.0m at Adina.
Lithium (Li) is soft metal and conducts electricity and heat. Used in science and research, nuclear technology, industry, battery and chemistry. Promotional education periodic element 3D render.

Violka08/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the February 2023 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 422,500 (~USD 61,353)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV (AMS:AMG), TSX:LAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LTR, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, ASX:1MC, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES [ASX:VUL], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], SAVANNAH RESOURCES [XETRA:SAV], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM [TSXV:ILC], ARENA MINERALS [TSXV:AN], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], EUROPEAN LITHIUM [ASX:EUR], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS [TSX:AVL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], CYGNUS GOLD [ASX:CY5], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

