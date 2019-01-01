Altice USA: Declines Slowed In Q4, New CEO Making Changes

Feb. 24, 2023 5:56 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.91K Followers

Summary

  • Altice USA stock lost another 3.7% on Thursday after releasing results overnight. The share price is down 64% in the past year.
  • Customer and revenue declines have slowed sequentially. The new CEO has brought in his own team and is changing the strategy.
  • Adjusted for share-based compensation, 2022 free cash flow was $358m, compared to a $1.91bn market capitalization.
  • However, net debt was $24.2bn and 6.3x EBITDA, and interest expense will rise by around $200m in 2023. EBITDA declines can continue.
  • Ultimately, we believe the investment case on Altice USA is too speculative and the outcome is too binary. Avoid.

Women gambling on slot machinery

StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) released Q4 2022 results after markets closed on Wednesday (February 22). ATUS shares closed down 3.7% the day after, which means they have lost 64% of their value in the past year:

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.91K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.