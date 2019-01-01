StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) released Q4 2022 results after markets closed on Wednesday (February 22). ATUS shares closed down 3.7% the day after, which means they have lost 64% of their value in the past year:

ATUS Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (23-Feb-23). Click to enlarge

ATUS stock has lost 77% since we downgraded our rating to Hold, suggesting it should be avoided, in 2021.

Q4 2022 results showed ATUS has continued to lose customers and revenues, but less quickly than before. New CEO Dennis Mathew has now brought in his own team, and is changing key parts of ATUS' strategy. Fiber CapEx has been reduced modestly, and there will be more DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades. Adjusted for Share-Based Compensation, 2022 Free Cash Flow was $358m, compared to market capitalization of $1.91bn. However, Net Debt is $24.2bn. or 6.3x EBITDA, and Interest Expense will rise by around $200m in 2023. EBITDA declines can continue. The investment case remains too speculative and binary. We reiterate our Hold rating. Avoid.

Altice USA Hold Rating Recap

Our rating on ATUS is Hold, which means to avoid the stock, based on concerns around its business fundamentals:

Competition in ATUS markets has intensified

ATUS' offering may be fundamentally uncompetitive

EBITDA and FCF may continue to decline

Management's turnaround initiatives may not be successful

We believe many of ATUS' problems are company-specific and the result of past poor management, including excessive cost cuts and bad strategic choices. We believe ATUS' historic singular focus on fiber is misguided, it has erred in not focusing on mobile sooner, and it has neglected softer factors such as service quality and automation.

ATUS has been in a turnaround since September 2021, after the abrupt exit of its COO, and initially included accelerating its Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH") roll-out, relaunching its Mobile offering and rebuilding its retail outlets and door-to-door salesforce. A sale process for its Suddenlink business was rumoured in July 2022 and later confirmed, but abandoned in December. New CEO Dennis Mathew was hired in September and started in October.

Q4 2022 was the first set of results for Mathew as CEO.

Altice USA Q4 Subscriber Numbers

Q4 2022 results showed ATUS has continued to lose customers, though less quickly than before.

ATUS lost 8k Broadband subscribers on a net basis in Q4, much better than the 40k+ figure in each of Q2 and Q3, but still worse than the Q4 2021 (when it lost 2k):

ATUS Broadband Net Adds (Since Q4 2019) Source: ATUS company filings. Click to enlarge

Management attributed the deceleration in Broadband net losses to its efforts in expanding its sales channel, rebranding and improving customer experience, as well as gains in new-build areas.

Q4 2022 Broadband figures also benefited from a new contract with the New York City Housing Authority, which gave ATUS 9k new customers (and, we assume, a similar number of Broadband customers). In addition, as we described in our Charter (CHTR) Q4 2022 review, T-Mobile (TMUS) Fixed Wireless net adds also fell for the first time in Q4, as the churn started to rise within its relatively new subscriber base.

Including the losses in Q4, ATUS lost 103k of Broadband subscribers in 2022, a 2.4% year-on-year decline. Video and Telephony subscribers each fell by more than 10% year-on-year. Mobile net adds slowed to just 4k in Q4:

ATUS Customer Numbers (Q4 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: ATUS results release (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

Subscriber losses in Q4 led to revenue and EBITDA declines for the quarter.

Altice USA Q4 Results Headlines

ATUS has continued to lose revenues and EBITDA in Q4 2022:

ATUS P&L Headlines (Q4 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: ATUS results release (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

Broadband revenues fell 1.3% year-on-year in Q4, with the 2.4% decline in subscribers offset by an around 1% increase in Average Revenue Per User (dragged down by promotions, especially in H1).

Video revenues fell 8.1%, with price increases partially offsetting subscriber losses.

Telephony revenues fell 15.9%, continuing its long-term structural decline, though the year-on-year fall has been decelerating through 2022 (from 20.3% in Q1).

Business Services revenues fell 9.3% as reported but only 0.4% excluding prior-year Air Strand revenues. Lightpath revenues were "essentially flat" due to prior-year contract termination fees. However, in SMB, ATUS has observed "increased competition" from telco fiber overbuilders, and ATUS revenues there fell 9.3% for the full year.

News & Advertising revenues fell 10.8%, but would have fallen 25% excluding political advertising related to U.S. mid-term elections. Management blamed a slowdown in the ad market but the shrinkage in ATUS's Video subscriber base was also likely a factor. (Core advertising revenues fell only 3% at Charter in Q4 2022.)

Mobile revenues grew just 2.2% year-on-year, despite a 29% growth in the number of lines, likely reflecting lower device sales from lower subscriber growth in Q4 2022.

Total Revenues fell 6.0% as reported, or 4.7% excluding Air Strand revenues.

Other Operating Expenses grew 13.1%, likely due to increased spending on retail outlets, salesforce, etc.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 15.7% (or 12.8% excluding Air Strand), with margin shrinking 4.4 ppt to 38.6%.

Full-year 2022 results show similar dynamics, with Broadband revenues flattish (up 0.1%) year-on-year, Total Revenues down 4.4% (3.2% excluding Air Strand) and Adjusted EBITDA down 12.7% (10.3% excluding Air Strand):

ATUS P&L Headlines (2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: ATUS results release (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

Management is explicitly refusing to provide P&L guidance for 2023, though there were some informal comments:

Customer losses in 2022 mean "there will be pressure on revenue and EBITDA in '23 on a year-over-year basis"

ATUS will start lapping investment increases in 2022 in late 2023 and 2024

Operating Expenses are likely to "to flatten or even go down, come down a little bit from the fourth quarter run rate"

We believe ATUS is unlikely to return to year-on-year earnings growth in the near term.

New CEO Has Brought New Team

New CEO Dennis Mathew has brought in his own team, mostly from Comcast (CMCSA), where he spent 17 years.

A number of senior executive appointments were announced with Q4 2022 results:

CFO Marc Sirota

Chief Growth Officer Leroy Williams

Chief Revenue Officer David Williams

Chief Customer Experience Officer Shu Roy

Three of these four executives were at Comcast. The odd one out was Leroy Williams, who joined from Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNNF) but was formerly at Verizon (VZ). Current CFO Mike Grau will be exiting on March 1 (but staying as an advisor until "early July"), while current Chief Revenue Officer Matt Grover will be retiring.

CEO Making Key Changes to Strategy

Dennis Mathew has started to make key changes to ATUS' strategy.

Fiber CapEx has been reduced modestly. 2023 total CapEx is now expected to be $1.7-1.8bn, compared to $2bn previously guided, and new Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH") passings are guided to be "900k or more", potentially lower than the 988k achieved in 2022 (and 1.0m run-rate in Q4). Mathew was explicit about reducing the focus on fiber on the earnings call:

Across the western footprint, though, we're going to look to be more opportunistic about where we upgrade for fiber in the near term... As we've shown in Q4 broadband results, we have many different levers to improve performance across this part of our footprint without needing to immediately upgrade everywhere for FTTH... We'll review the pace of our fiber build annually as we want to make sure we're allocating capital in the most efficient way"

Instead ATUS may have more upgrades for its existing cable network, using the same DOCSIS 3.1 technology that Comcast has already deployed across its footprint. ATUS plans to upgrade 200k+ of its passings with DOCSIS 3.1.

Mathew also plans to apply other parts of Comcast's playbook at ATUS, for example a more locally-focused competitive strategy, launching an improved broadband and mobile bundle, enabling more customer interactions to be done digitally, increasing the use of self-install (currently just 40% of cable installs), etc.

(There will likely be a similar reduction in 2024 CapEx, also guided at $2bn previously.)

Altice USA Valuation

On a reported basis, ATUS generated $453m of Free Cash Flow ("FCF") in 2022. This includes a $65m part payment on a litigation settlement but excludes $160m of Share-Based Compensation. Adjusted for both, FCF was $358m:

ATUS EBITDA & Cashflows (2019-22) Source: ATUS company filings. Click to enlarge

With shares at $4.18, ATUS has a market capitalization of $1.91bn. This implies a FCF Yield of nearly 20% in theory

Net Interest Expense is expected to cost $250m more in 2023 (from $1.25m to around $1.5bn), after ATUS's Weighted Cost of Debt rose to 5.7% in Q4 (from 5.1% in Q3) following a refinancing of half of its Term Loan at a rate that is 225 bps higher. This will be offset by an around $30m saving from the unwinding of a Comcast stock "collar".

Other moving parts in 2023 FCF include a potentially lower EBITDA (due to 2022 subscriber losses) and a lower CapEx ($1.7-1.8bn, vs. $1.9bn in 2022.

We should also take ATUS' high leverage into account when considering valuation.

Altice USA Balance Sheet

ATUS has Net Debt of $24.2bn, or 6.3x Last-Twelve-Month EBITDA, at Q4 2022. This was 0.3x worse than in Q3, as Net Debt rose slightly and EBITDA continued to fall.

The high debt will likely limit ATUS' operational flexibility, as management needs to be vigilant on cashflows and EBITDA to ensure leverage ratios stay within agreed covenants.

More positively, the interest rate is fixed on 76% of ATUS' debt, and there will be no material refinancing need until $0.8bn in 2024, followed by $1.6bn in 2025:

ATUS Debt Profile (Q4 2022) Source: ATUS results presentation (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

In any case, ATUS's high leverage means that small changes in its profitability can lead to dramatic changes in its equity value (either good or bad), which means its share price is in practice highly levered.

Conclusion: Altice USA Still Too Speculative

Q4 2022 results showed a small deceleration in ATUS' decline, but not enough to prove they have turned the corner.

The new CEO's changes to existing strategy make sense, but we are cautious if they will make enough difference.

ATUS's high debt makes its equity highly levered, and potentially limits management's operational flexibility.

Ultimately, we believe the investment case on ATUS is too speculative and the outcome is too binary.

We reiterate our Hold rating on Altice USA stock. Avoid.