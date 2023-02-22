NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Datadog - Still #1 in observability and likely to remain so

I first recommended Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares on the Seeking Alpha site at the time of the company's IPO in 2019. I have owned the shares and recommended their purchase since then, and I still do. Last week the company announced what some regarded as disappointing guidance. The shares, which had risen along with many other IT names so far in 2023 fell somewhat. The fact is, that on a relative basis, the shares have underperformed so far this year, and are still more than 58% below the high they set back in November 2021.

Datadog shares have never been really "cheap." As an investment, they have offered buyers rapid growth and more recently significant profitability and free cash flow generation. The investment debate regarding Datadog shares is basically twofold. One: does this current guidance mean that Datadog's era of hyper growth has passed? And two, will Datadog need to continue to ramp spending in order to maintain its leading position in the observability space and to grow into adjacencies.

I probably wouldn't be writing this article if I believed that the answer to the first question was a no. The answer to the second question is more nuanced. Datadog will, to be sure, continue to increase its spend on both development and go-to-market activities. Substantial spending on those opex categories have been a key part of its playbook since the company was founded. But in the last couple of years, the company has made a decided turn towards profitability. I don't think that is going to change in 2023; that said, and a bit at variance with the latest company guidance, I think opex growth will be less than the most likely trajectory for revenues.

A few things to note about Datadog before dissecting its guidance, its prospects and how it stacks up vis-à-vis competitors. The company has been guiding conservatively for years now, and I believe it continues to do so. Just as a reference point, at the start of 2022, in a much more buoyant environment for IT purchases, the company forecast that its revenue for the full year would be $1.52 billion, that its non-GAAP operating earnings would be $170 million and that its non-GAAP EPS would be $0.48. Actual revenues wound up about 10% higher at $1.68 billion, Non-GAAP operating income was almost double the projection at $326 million, and non-GAAP EPS was actually a bit more than double the initial forecast at $.98. Last quarter, the company had forecast that it revenues would be $447 million and that non-GAAP EPS would be around $.20. Actually, revenues were $469 million, a beat of 5%, while its EPS was $.26, and its free cash flow margin rose from 15% in Q3 to 21% last quarter. Simply put, it really isn't a great idea to take the company's guidance too literally, and that is more so now than in the past.

In Q3, sequential revenue growth was 7%, while in Q4 sequential revenue growth was...also 7%. Not much of a revenue growth slowdown. The company's growth in the number of significant customers continued at rates comparable to the prior quarter. The company indicated that usage growth was slightly lower than in the prior two quarters possibly a function of greater seasonality. The largest customers, and in particular, customers in the consumer discretionary segment, showed slower percentage usage growth when compared to the prior 2 quarters while newer, and smaller spending customers are exhibiting higher percentage growth. This slowdown in usage growth was offset by the company enjoying its strongest new logo quarter in its history. Further, the pattern of new logo and cross-sells is scaling above the levels of the past years.

I think the decline in usage growth amongst a certain segment of the company's user base is transitory, while the upswing in new user acquisition in the current environment portends exceptionally well for continued future growth, and growth reacceleration.

Perhaps a better metric on which to focus for this company in terms of looking at the health of its go-to-market activity is current RPO growth which avoids the distortion of duration. Current RPO growth was in the high 30% range this past quarter. The overall growth in backlog was 30% year on year and 13% sequentially.

Another thing to note is that Datadog uses stock based comp. In the last quarter, stock based comp. as reported was 30% of revenues, compared to 22% of revenues in the previous year. I have always looked at dilution, rather the reported amount of stock based comp. as I believe that dilution is the real expense to be considered rather than a number that is derived from a formula that doesn't always reflect the actual expense of option grants. Dilution last year was actually less than 0.5% and it was 0.4% last quarter (The reduction in the average share count seen in the latest income statement reflects the accounting convention with regards to potential dilution. In 2021, Datadog reported GAAP profitability. In 2022 it had a marginal GAAP loss. Because it reported the GAAP loss, the potential dilution that might happen due to the company's convertible debt is not counted. The company currently has $738 million of convertible debt outstanding with a conversion price of $92/share.) I use annual dilution of 2% in the valuation analysis I will present in this article.

Datadog shares are not going to perform well in a risk off market and will perform far better in a risk-on market. This is NOT an article that is going to discuss the latest economic data or the minutes of the latest Fed meeting or the particular comments of one or another Fed governor. Nor will I attempt to discuss current economic macros. In my opinion, these have been somewhat mixed, and indeterminate at least as far as January numbers are concerned, echoing a view expressed recently by Fed Governor Bullard. The market, lately, has thought otherwise. Shares of Datadog, and many other high growth IT companies simply aren't likely to withstand macro concerns after they have recently rallied. They can, however, withstand some of the most recent angst about the company's growth prospects which I believe to be misplaced.

Finally, and to emphasize the point, Datadog business would be doing better if there weren't macro headwinds. Presumably some of the reason for the share price decline of about 60% from the high point in November 2021 is that realization. The company has talked about some segments of its installed base slowing their growth in usage for three quarters now. And it has taken a particularly conservative view of usage growth in its current forecast. At this point, at least to me, Datadog shares are being wracked by concern that its glass is but half full when there is a huge lake outside waiting to move through the tap and overfill the glass. As this article explores, Datadog as an operating business, has never been in as strong a position, both competitively and in terms of sales efficiency than is the case currently.

Datadog - Was the guidance disappointing? Is its growth falling off a cliff?

6 months ago, Datadog reported a quarter in which revenues grew by 74%. The next quarter, although it beat the previous growth forecast saw revenue growth fall to 61%. This last quarter, another noticeable beat, with revenues exceeding the prior forecast by 5%, revenue growth fell to 44%, and the full year projection for 2023 forecasts growth to be 24%. What is behind that steep growth reduction?

Most of the reduction in the forecast relates to the ebb and flow of usage. Most of the revenue for Datadog, and other observability companies relates to usage, i.e. what is called ingestion and retention. Datadog has lots of products, and some of the pricing plans are based on the number of users being monitored, i.e. seats. But much of the growth in recent years has come from existing users monitoring more and more of their applications in an effort to sustain their digital transformation initiatives. It is very difficult to provide users with an acceptable digital experience without a substantial investment in observability/monitoring. Interestingly, and I think of some particular relevance, is that Datadog actually offers a service that is called Cloud Cost Management. For those interested in the details, I have linked here, but for users who want to use a scalpel, rather than a meat ax, Datadog has such an application. As can be seen, this service is designed to work with AWS (AMZN) specifically.

Some investors are concerned that the decline in usage growth of the public cloud vendors portends continued percentage growth declines for Datadog and the observability space as a whole. While I believe that there is some validity in that thesis, it is way overdone. Datadog has a few large customers, primarily in ecommerce and the consumer discretionary verticals who themselves are experiencing significant business issues. It isn't as though there has been some sudden and unexpected discovery on the part of the company's largest users that observability isn't producing a high ROI; these customers are looking to remediate costs wherever possible, and to some extent, regardless of the potential consequences to the experience they provide their users/customers.

During the call, one analyst asked if Datadog was the Lamborghini of observability, and if being so had negative competitive consequences. I have copied the answer here because I think it most accurately addresses the market share concerns that some subscribers have addressed to me in the wake of Datadog's earnings release.

Olivier Pomel Yes. So, I definitely don't think we position ourselves as the Lamborghini. We are not -- the Lamborghini have a glove box and needs to go to the shop every two weeks. That's definitely not us. Would -- we have been investing heavily in product innovation. We have a lot of products today that, thanks to this acceleration of product and innovation over the past few years, are early in their life cycle. What we see in the current environment is that it is actually helping us get to these consolidation deals that were mentioned a little bit earlier because we can cover more of what our customers need to do and drive more efficiencies. Again, it's still early in that because many of those products are early in their life cycle. So, they might not be applicable to every single type of customer and every single type of situation. But I think this is validating our destination there. And it shows we need to do more of that. not less. At a time where larger customers are very, very careful about their spend, it might be more difficult for some of those products to gain a lot of adoption with any particular customer at a very high level of spend. So, we're focusing today on getting a maximum number of those customers to adopt those products and plant the seeds of future growth as they further consolidate and move to the cloud.

The other side of the company's earnings presentation related to its increasing market penetration and continued opportunities. Specifically, over the span of a year, Datadog increased its penetration of the Fortune 500 from 30% to 37%. The opportunity for these new customers to increase spend is likely more significant than the current pause in the growth of usage by some of the company's largest customers. And the new products the company is offering, and in particular Cloud Cost Management which was just released 5 months ago, as well as its newest monitoring offering, that of Universal Service, are achieving strong early acceptance.

Datadog's 25% growth forecast initially frightened some investors and discomfited some observers. As mentioned earlier in this article, the company has had a long history of presenting conservative guidance to start the year. How much of that 25% growth number relates to actual current trends, and how much is a function of the guidance management saw was given by other IT vendors is now totally clear. I think the comment about a January rebound is worth noting:

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I want to clarify one of David comments that you're incorporating seasonally weaker growth in the first quarter due to subdued growth in the month of December. Can you expand on how demand and customer conversations have trended in the first few weeks of '23 and whether that's changed since '22 year-end? David Obstler Yes. I think you have two different avenues. I think we said in new logos, we have a strong quarter. We continue, as we mentioned, to have a strong pipeline, meaning that for new projects, new workloads, we continue to see a solid demand environment. In terms of the organic, when you have -- and this happens in most years, when you have people going on vacation and sort of reducing the amount of logs or work they're doing, you tend to see a rebound of that in January. We did see a bit of that. But given the volatility in the market, we want to be cautious in reading too much into that. And we'll let everybody know how that plays out.

Datadog's competitive strategy is to achieve market share gains by over-investment in Research and Development, leading to both upsell and new customer opportunities. Q4 saw some reduction in usage growth and some acceleration in the fruits of the company's strategy. The latter, over the long haul, is far more important than transitory usage trends. There is no reason to think Datadog's growth rate is falling off a cliff.

Reviewing the competition in the observability space

The observability market can mean different things to different market research analysts. There are lots of adjacencies, and a key part of the Datadog strategy is to develop products in those adjacencies that it winds up selling to its installed base-and which also wind up providing an on-ramp to large enterprises that have yet to start their Datadog journey. The latest Datadog investor presentation which published market research from a 3rd party source has the TAM of the observability space at $45 billion, with a CAGR of 10%+ through the middle of the decade. There are many other studies that show very different market sizes; the issue is mainly that Datadog now has 17 products, and most third party analysis doesn't consider all of these applications when evaluating the market size. Datadog has been introducing new products at a breakneck pace; even the later investor presentation doesn't account for the two latest Datadog products in measuring the company's TAM. These days, for example, Datadog has an application security management offering. This offering was introduced about 10 months ago, and puts the company into a new market space where it can potentially competes with Zscaler (ZS) and other cloud security offerings. It also offers what it describes as Cloud Security Posture Management which was introduced in 2021. Datadog has been in the SIEM market for a bit less than 3 years. In this space it competes against Splunk (SPLK), and a raft of other companies. As mentioned earlier, the company introduced Cloud Cost Management last fall. It is going to compete against the offerings of the public cloud vendors such as the Azure (MSFT) cost management product. I don't think there is much doubt that many DDOG existing customers are going to want to deal with a 3rd party when it comes to manage their usage of public cloud infrastructure.

Datadog has moved upmarket far more rapidly than most companies. When I first started following this company after its IPO, it had a handful of significant enterprise customers. Its large customer count continues to grow rapidly despite macro headwinds. It wound up 2022 with 317 large customers, up 47% in the last 12 months.

I think it is almost impossible to say which of the major observability companies has a "better" offering. Dynatrace (DT) has a new offering it calls Grail which certainly ticks lots of technology boxes, offering what is described as a data lakehouse-best thought of as an observability database. New Relic (NEWR) also has new products. 3rd parties who try to analyze competition really haven't caught up with everything that vendors are doing to leapfrog each other. For the record, the June 2022 Gartner evaluation of the Application Performance Monitoring and Observability rank Datadog and Dynatrace as equal.

This is an article about investing-investing; investing in Datadog specifically. I think it is more or less impossible to make the case that one company or the other has unique observability technology that is leading to market share gains. Nothing I have read suggests that, and none of my channel checks thought that one observability platform was materially better than alternatives, although each does have specific and unique features at any given point that are particularly attractive to some users. It is possible that at this time Dynatrace might offer some better functionality, and that it should possibly enjoy elevated win rates in some competitive areas for some finite time span. But trying to make too much out of a recent product launch would not really be looking at the full story. Whatever advantages the introduction of Grail has provided with Dynatrace, and there are advantages, and some of those were visible in the relatively strong results of DT last quarter, Datadog's recent product introductions, and the strength of its platform also provide competitive advantages.

In my experience, enterprises actually tend to look beyond specific products in making a commitment to one vendor or another. It's that vision thing as Bush 43 used to say. I think it is fair to say that Datadog's observability platform is at least equal to the competition. Where Datadog is better than its competitors is the broad integrated footprint of its solution set. I think where Datadog has competitive advantages that continue to resonate with users is in terms of its completeness of vision. Marketing, as opposed to sales, has been a focus of this company and has remained so. In addition to its very successful go-to-market motion, the company has had a long-tenured Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Rosemblat, and under his leadership the company has been able to sell the vision to an increasing proportion of large enterprises. It also has a VP of Marketing, David Chao. Despite the macro headwinds, and the slower revenue growth forecast, the company continues to hire for marketing roles at this time.

Datadog's business model - It continues to show improvement

Datadog's quarter, as mentioned, was a notable upside in terms of both revenues and margins. Non-GAAP operating margins had been forecast to be 13% and they actually were 18%. Those margins were a bit below year earlier levels; in the year earlier period the revenue upside was more than 10% compared to the prior quarterly forecast reflecting a noticeable upside in usage trends that turned into incremental margins. I think it is reasonable to assume that any quarters in which revenues are 5% greater than forecast will see a significant upside to earnings and free cash flow compared to guidance.

For the full year of 2022, Datadog's non GAAP operating margins were 19%, compared to 16% the prior year. The company is projecting a non-GAAP operating margin this year of about 15%. This translated into an EPS forecast of $1.05+ and that in turn was below the prior consensus which had been $1.15. Unlike many other enterprise software companies, Datadog intends to hire quite aggressively in 2023; basically it is forecasting that headcount growth will slow from 50%+ in 2022 to the mid 20% range, and that opex will grow in the low-mid 30% range, with gross margins percentages remaining at current levels around 80%.

Datadog actually has substantial potential operating leverage remaining. Last quarter, non GAAP sales and marketing costs were 27% of revenues, compared to 24% of revenues the prior year. For a company with this level of growth in the current environment, even a 27% sales and marketing expense is reasonable performance, and compares favorably to most other high growth enterprise software companies. On a sequential basis, sales and marketing expense rose 17% from $108 million to $126 million. The company is likely to moderate that level of expense growth significantly.

The real show stopper when it comes to cost ratios is research and development. Last quarter the non-GAAP R&D expense ratio was 30%. That compares to 29% the prior year. On a sequential basis, R&D expense rose at a relatively subdued pace, rising from $140 million to $145 million on a non-GAAP basis. Datadog continues to spend more money, both in absolute terms and relative terms than most other enterprise IT companies of its size when it comes to research and development. It outspends Dynatrace by about 3.5X absolutely; DT has a 14.5% R&D spend ratio. It actually spends 90% of what Splunk spends on research and development, even though Splunk has more than twice the revenues of Datadog It isn't that Datadog is necessarily profligate when it comes to research and development spend; it is simply doing more things in terms of growing its product portfolio and extending its platform. Basically, Datadog's strategy has been to build its platform at rates greater than that of its competitors, and to use its enhanced platform to grow faster than its rivals while improving sales efficiency. This has been a very successful playbook and I expect that will continue to be the case.

Datadog's non-GAAP general and administrative expense ratio was 5.9% last quarter, down from 6.9% the prior year. While there might be some potential leverage in this expense category, it is unlikely to be significant. The 5.9% expense ratio for G&A already compares favorably with ratios of most other IT companies.

Datadog's business model in 2023 is likely to be tethered to just how fast its revenue growth turns out to be. The company is likely to be able to find some excellent hires in an environment in which so many IT companies are laying off at a significant clip. Personally, I think it makes sense for a company with the opportunities this one has to take advantage of the available talent and to continue to execute its playbook despite what is likely to be a short term speed bump in terms of revenue growth.

Wrapping up: Datadog's valuation and the case to buy the shares

As mentioned earlier, Datadog shares have never really been cheap. They are, however cheaper than they have been considering valuation metrics. And the company's prospects for sustainable hyper growth have never been better. The company simply has the most comprehensive product portfolio coupled with a highly efficient go-to-market motion and lots of market place momentum. Macro headwinds really aren't going to change that or reshuffle user priorities.

Observability is a foundational pillar of digital transformation, and digital transformation remains a priority for most IT users. And Datadog, at least as I can determine, continues to grow market share in the observability space, and it has entered adjacencies, which include Cloud Cost Management, a particularly timely addition to the offering.

Regardless of the company's prospects and its improving business model, the shares are not likely to show much absolute performance in a market that is still very much characterized by the risk-off paradigm-at least much of the time. And the company's revenue model encompasses a substantial usage component whose growth will be pressured in an environment responding to macro headwinds. That said, it can be easy to exaggerate the impact of the decline in usage growth while ignoring how Datadog's growing platform has enabled it to acquire new customers at a record cadence despite the environment.

After adjusting for the company's latest results and its guidance, my estimate for the company's forward EV/S ratio is a bit under 12X. While the company is forecasting revenue growth in the mid-20% range this year, I expect a significant growth snapback that will get the 3 year revenue CAGR back to the mid-high 40% range. It is just as easy for usage growth to explode as it is for it to slip: that actually happened noticeably as businesses began to adjust to the impact of the pandemic in 2020. Users are continuing to deploy more Datadog products despite macro headwinds, the company's opportunities are growing noticeably as an increasing proportion of large potential users buy into the Datadog vision.

Datadog doesn't forecast free cash cashflow margins. Last year, the company had a non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 21% compared to its non-GAAP operating margin of 19%. For the full year, operating cash flow rose by 46%. That said, the company's operating cash flow was essentially flat in Q4. One piece of the strong increase in cash flow has been the growth of stock based comp. I typically look at the cost of stock based comp as the increase in shares, i.e. dilution. Last year, weighted average shares rose by less than 2% and I have projected they will rise another 2% this year.

With the growth of hiring subsiding, I imagine that the increase in stock based comp. will abate. While the company currently has what has to be one of the more aggressive hiring plans in the IT space for 2023, I wouldn't be surprised to see some moderation in hiring if the It spending environment further deteriorates. That informs my judgement to expect that free cash margins are likely to be flat in 2023. With flat free cash flow margins, and a growth rate in the mid-high 20% range, the Datadog's Rule of 40 metric is going to be near or slight less than 50. But that metric will expand rapidly, I believe, as comparisons get easier and growth percentages and free cash flow margins start to rise again.

Should readers by Datadog shares? I have had a position in the shares for years now and my chief takeaway from last quarter was the acceleration in new customer acquisition, rather than the forecast of slowing usage growth. And I was also struck by the acceleration in major product introductions which probably are minimally considered as part of the company's revenue growth forecast.

I doubt that Datadog shares can appreciate in a risk-off market environment. And as mentioned at the start of this article, I am not about to suggest that I am trying to call a turn in the market or forecast when the Fed will pivot. I am as eager as anyone to see that happen, and while I have my own views on the subject, I don't think I have anything like dispositive evidence to encourage me to share my opinion. I do believe, that in an environment in which sentiment is oscillating, sometimes hourly between risk-on and risk-off, IT investments that produce significant and sustained returns will be exceptionally rare. That said, I think many readers/subscribers are looking for recovery candidates when investors become more willing to discount future growth and improving margins. In that context, I believe investing in Datadog shares at their present valuation is one of better ideas to consider. While it may not happen in the next weeks or even the next months, over the course of the coming 12 months, I believe Datadog shares will produce significant positive alpha-certainly beyond what is recognized and accepted currently.