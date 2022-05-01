Dream Unlimited: Multiple Catalysts Despite Canada's Rate Hike

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Dream expects continual revenue growth as the company seeks more asset management opportunities in 2023.
  • The company has risen from managing equity valued at $1.4 billion in Q1 2022 to $18 billion by December 31, 2022.
  • Dream's sustainability action plan is for the company to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.
  • Canada's interest hike to curb inflation is likely to weigh in on homeownership sales.

Wide shot of family looking at home for sale with real estate agent

Thomas Barwick

Real estate manager/developer, Dream Unlimited Corp (OTCPK:DRUNF) reported Q4 and FY 2022 results indicating improved performance. The recurring income revenue gained 19.44% (QoQ) at $43 million and 45% (YoY) at $168 million. Net operating income rose 40% (QoQ) at $14 million and 58.4% (YoY) at $64 million. The company cited robust results

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.