Hudson Technologies: Why I'm Cautious About Investing Here

Feb. 24, 2023 7:28 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
924 Followers

Summary

  • Hudson Technologies is poised to benefit from increased environmental regulations as it provides sustainable solutions for commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems.
  • The company has yielded shareholders a roughly 1000% return since 2020 due to a spike in sales and the shift toward environmentally responsible practices.
  • Hudson's leadership position in the refrigerant reclaim market, holding a 35% market share, is a significant advantage.
  • Hudson has the opportunity to consolidate market share and boost profitability by acquiring smaller companies amid the fragmented market resulting from environmental regulations.
Air conditioner technician repairing central air conditioning system with outdoor tools

bancha singchai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As the world grapples with climate change, governments are increasingly introducing environmental regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulations are disrupting industries and creating opportunities for companies that can adapt to the changing landscape.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
924 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. It is important to do your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.