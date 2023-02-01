Ueda Day

Summary

  • The dollar appreciated against all the G10 currencies but the Swedish krona, which is still correcting higher after the hawkish pivot by the central bank.
  • The downward revision in Germany's Q4 GDP has done the euro no favors. The single currency is a 15-20 pip range on either side of $1.06, trading within yesterday's range.
  • The yen's weakness on less-than-hawkish comments from what is most likely to be the BOJ's new leadership helped lift Japanese stocks today.
  • Most of the other large bourses in the Asia-Pacific area fell today and this week.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is slightly firmer but is also paring this week's losses. US index futures point to a lower opening.

Overview

Rising rates and falling stocks provided the backdrop for the foreign exchange market this week. The dollar appreciated against all the G10 currencies but the Swedish krona, which is still correcting higher after the hawkish pivot by the central

