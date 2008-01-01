Stranger Things For Pension Investors In 2023?

Feb. 24, 2023 8:15 AM ET
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
561 Followers

Summary

  • Equity forecasts for 2023 are bleak, inflation high, and interest rates uncertain, all in sharp contrast with past experience.
  • Pension fiduciaries have come through a traumatic transition in fairly good shape. They now find themselves in an Upside Down environment where previous learnings may not apply.
  • Selling some assets low to reduce net risk through a liability-driven investment (LDI) strategy may warrant immediate consideration in the face of current market uncertainty.

Hand putting Coins in glass jar with retro alarm clock

pinkomelet

By Mike Clark, Consulting Actuary

As an unabashed middle school nerd from the early 1980s, I thoroughly enjoyed the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. Geeky kids riding bikes and playing D&D with zero parental oversight took me back

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
561 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.