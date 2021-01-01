Sun Life Financial: Growth Consistent With My Original Thesis

Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Since my last article, Sun Life has grown 22.43% versus the S&P 500, which has grown 10.01%.
  • This comes on the back of significant QoQ margin expansion in addition to constant scale growth, with the company's AUM growing to a record $1.33tn, up from $1.26tn in September.
  • In my previous article, I discussed how I expected Sun Life to derive growth both from geographic expansion as well as their accelerated advances into new verticals.
  • Geographic growth from Asia-centric mutual funds and asset management has been supplemented by growth in American healthcare segments, with US net income rising from $85mn a year earlier to $110mn today.
  • Due to these continued factors and Sun Life's undervaluation - albeit somewhat diminished - I rate the company a 'buy'.

Downtown Toronto skyline panorama

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is a Canadian life and medical insurer and mutual fund operator operating across North America and the APAC region. The company has recorded TTM revenues of $30.25bn alongside a pre-tax income of $2.89bn.

Sun Life Q4 Financial Highlights

2021 Net Income (Blue) vs 2022 (Yellow)

Sun Life (Dark Blue) vs Competitors

Sun Life Comparative Analysis

Sun Life Relative Valuation

Sun Life Sales by Asian Market

Sun Life 1Y Price Forecast

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

