The market can do anything for a while. That's one of the more important truths about financial markets. It gives rise to a number of offshoot principles including the rule that one should never forecast the market level at a particular future time. The further out you go in time, the more likely a carefully reasoned forecast can prove to be broadly correct. Having a forecast of that sort can be helpful with asset allocation and also with working out what to own within various asset classes. This article takes a longer term look from the ground we currently stand on. The assumption behind doing this is that taking the long view is in most cases the right way to go about investing.

The last unpredictable and irrational thing the market did took place in 2020. The 30-day bear market which started in late February was actually rational. The market looked overpriced and ready for a fall anyway. Nobody knew how bad COVID 19 would turn out to be. Dropping over 30% in one month was a rational downward rerating that happened because new information came with sharply increased risk and uncertainty. COVID 19 turned out to be pretty bad but far from the end of the world. It became clear that the Fed was going to throw caution to the winds and do whatever was necessary to keep the economy and the markets rocking along. They lowered rates and carpet bombed the world with cash. The market was once again rational in bouncing off the bottom quickly. Within a few weeks the market got back to where it had been at the end of February (2020).

That's when a greater irrationality kicked in. The Fed continued with a policy of damn the torpedos full speed ahead. Shareholders cheered. What's not to like about gigantic liquidity and super-low rates? Plenty, actually, but investors in general abandoned rational thought. They bought stocks as if the pandemic was actually going to improve the economic situation. Was the world actually going to be a better place thanks to COVID 19? Probably not, but who cared. The trend is your friend. The market kept going up into uncharted territory and silly things emerged as the center of the rally. Retail investors were eager to buy companies with no earnings or free cash flow and selling at up to 100 times sales. I had done a decent job of buying the bottom and then had to trim a few things which had pulled five years or more of future returns into the present.

There's a hazy line out there that separates the short term from the long term. Most people think they have a pretty good sense of what will happen in the short to intermediate term but not so much in the long term. When it comes to the markets it's actually the other way around. That's the basic premise for buying an index fund on a regular basis and taking advantage of the market's ups and downs by buying more when the market is down. Unless you anticipate a need to cash in within a year or two there's no need to worry about what will happen to the economy and corporate profits for time periods less than three or four years. Many things may happen in the market but most will end up looking like blips on an upwardly sloping trend line. Market timing and stock picking are equally unnecessary.

In a secular bull market attempts at timing the market and stock picking are unhelpful. Just keep putting money into a low cost index fund and check every year or two to see how much it has gone up. That's the world according to John Bogle and it has worked spectacularly for long periods. If you are lucky enough to invest a good chunk of money at a good starting price you will obviously do even better.

What Do We Mean When We Use The Term Bull Market?

Most people are pretty sure they know what a bull market is. It's when the market goes up, right? A fair amount. For a reasonable amount of time. The general rule is that a market that goes up by 20% or more is a bull market just as a market that goes down 20% or more is a bear market. This generates an easy answer, but not necessarily a very helpful or profitable one.

In reality there are two kinds of bull markets, and the differences are important. A cyclical bull market is just what the name implies. The major averages go up for a while but ultimately give back all or much of their gains in the ensuing bear market. Long-term buy-and-hold investors benefit very little from the round trip. In many cases a series of cyclical bull and bear markets follow each other for years as the market works off excesses from the last major bull market and sometimes resolve underlying issues which brought the previous major bull market to an end.

For full-fledged major bull markets we use the term "secular." An academic colleague once asked me if that had something to do with religion and I explained that, no, it derived from the Latin word saeculum meaning "of a generation." That's the sort of bull market that really matters to investors. You can own an index or a carefully selected portfolio of stocks and just let the ongoing bull market do the rest. In a secular bull market stocks keep going up for a decade or more with corrections that look like minor blips on long term charts. If you own an index, you can't miss. You just add to your positions on weakness or whenever you happen to have the money. You may set up a plan at your workplace to add to an index automatically every month or every quarter. You can check out your account every few years and be pleasantly surprised by how well you have done.

Most investors, if they are fortunate, experience one or two secular bull markets in the course of a lifetime. There's a strong element of chance involved. Longevity helps. Most investors get a little smarter over the years and have a better chance to make the most of a secular bull market. A good bit of it is just sitting. That was the view of Jesse Livermore, who said he made most of his money not by buying or selling but by sitting. Trying to trade within a secular bull market is a mistake. Livermore himself was a trader. He knew it was the wrong approach but he couldn't stop himself. He made and lost several fortunes and ended up committing suicide.

Trading has a powerful allure, but it only works for a few investors who are able to step off the merry go round at the proper moment. You just need to own a few excellent businesses, or perhaps a broad index, and the market will do the rest. At the age of 78 I have seen two such secular bull markets although I arrived a little late for the first one. While they are different in the details, all three have a major common factor which I will describe later.

Are we in such a market now? The best answer is a simple no. If we are in fact in a secular bull market it is on its last legs. What follows isn't going to be pleasant for long term investors.

Focusing On The Wrong Details

Mainstream financial media are unlikely to help you much when it comes to identifying a secular bull market. If you put on CNBC for more than a minute or two you are certain to hear a number of questions addressed. Most have something to do with what the market will do next. What next is that? How soon will next start? How long will next continue? What does it take to falsify a prediction? Very few savants specify by saying things like, If the S&P 500 isn't over 5000 by December 31, I will have been wrong. Sooner or later, you will see the market trade over 5000, 10,000 too, for that matter. If that doesn't happen far worse things will have happened in the world and the performance of your financial assets will be the least of your worries.

Questions about what will happen within two or three years tend to fan out in a variety of directions with a high degree of uncertainty. Most prognosticators spend most of their time attempting to predict how certain events will impact prices in the next year. Will interest rates come down or at least stop going up? Will corporate profits be strong or weak? Will inflation increase or decrease, and if it decreases will it quickly hit the desired targets of the Federal Reserve?

The trouble with all of these questions is that even if you get the correct answer you will not have addressed the major question. GDP and corporate earnings - the most important numbers for stock prices - are part of a very robust long term series. GDP grows around 6% in nominal terms and corporate earnings grow at a slightly lower rate. The long term inflation rate is about 3%, shaving that amount off both GDP and corporate earnings to provides the real rates. Corporate profit margins are higher than normal right now, in part because of the high profit margins of large tech companies which are likely in the process of correcting. Long term growth in real GDP and corporate profits may decline a half a point or so because of weak demographics both domestic and international. The specific topics debated on CNBC are blips within these longer term trends. None of the above questions really confronts the elephant in the room.

The Elephant In The Room Is Valuation

The single most important factor in investment returns is valuation. It's in fact the direction valuation is moving that determines whether investments have the benefit of a tailwind or must overcome a headwind. Valuations also define the current market environment and suggest the correct actions to take. When valuations are low and rising, it's easy: just buy an index fund or other diversified investment. When valuations are high and falling, or simply very high, the correct strategy becomes more difficult.

The important movements in valuation are subtle and sneaky and are camouflaged to a degree by the details discussed in the above section. If an analyst says valuations were expensive a few months ago at a market P/E of 22 but are reasonable now at a P/E ratio of 19, you should dismiss this view out of hand. No secular bull market ever began at a P/E of 19, but several ended at exactly that P/E, including August 1929. No bull market has ever begun at the average long term market P/E, which was under 15 forty years ago (per Value Line at that time) but has been dragged up to 16-17 over the last four decades (perhaps not permanently) by Fed willingness to suppress interest rates. The following are charts of the two secular bull markets of my lifetime.

The 1949-1966 Secular Bull Market

I missed the first five years of this one but began to be aware of it by reading the stock page starting around the age of 10 in 1954:

Data by YCharts

The important thing to know about the 1949-1966 secular bull is that its starting P/E ratio was just under 7 while its ending P/E ratio was just over 19. Price rose almost 500%. Earnings increased by 4.7% compounded annually in a low inflation environment which had begun to tick up a bit by 1966. Where did the real push behind the bull market come from? The P/E ratio rose by 6.3% annually, by far the biggest contributor to the long term bull market. Into the mid-1950s many analysts were paralyzed by fear that the U.S. would slip back into the Great Depression. The above chart uses the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) which was the primary index at the time. It did not exceed the 1929 peak until 1954. Nobody really noticed that the P/E ratio was climbing until it bounced above 20 a few times, exceeding the 1929 P/E.

The 1982-2000 Secular Bull Market

This was the biggest and longest bull market in U.S. history, kicking off when Paul Volcker raised rates enough to begin pulling inflation down. It ended in 2000 when the dot-com Bubble had brought prices to absurdity:

Data by YCharts

The 1982-2000 secular bull market started with a P/E ratio just under 9. It was slightly longer than the 1949-1966 bull market and ended with a P/E ratio of 33. Earnings rose at an annualized 6.5% nominal rate. The big contributor again was the increase in P/E of an annualized 7.7%. The implications are clear. Secular bull markets begin at dirt cheap P/E ratios and end at expensive P/E ratios. It's all about valuation. Low and rising valuation provides a tailwind. It makes every investor look like a genius. Indexes work perfectly. High and falling P/E ratios produce a headwind which forces investors to call upon their best investment skills.

But, Wait, What Happened Between 1966 and 1982?

The great majority of contemporary investors have never seen P/E numbers like 7 or 9 except in a few individual stocks or industries which were in big trouble. Energy stocks traded like that a few years ago and auto stocks still do. A few industrials and insurance companies have occasionally traded below 10 in the past two decades. All had their own idiosyncratic reasons. The market as a whole, however, hasn't traded in that territory since 1982.

It must have crossed the minds of many readers to wonder what happened between the time a secular bull market ended with a P/E at or above 20 and the time the next secular bull market started at a single digit P/E ratio of 7 or 9. What happened between the two secular bulls charted above was a period in which the market made no net progress for about the same length of time as the previous secular bull market. Meanwhile its P/E slowly fell back to the point from which it started. Between 1966 and 1982, for example, there were several cyclical bull markets followed immediately by cyclical bear markets one of which (1973-74) actually dropped the Dow Jones Industrial Average by about 50%. For the full 16 years earnings did fine (6.6% annualized) while the market return in real terms was a miserable 2%. Meanwhile market P/E fell from 20 to 9. Here's what that looked like on a chart:

Data by YCharts

That's one ugly and frustrating chart showing an almost 17 year round trip to nowhere. Meanwhile earnings kept chugging away but so did inflation, which steadily eroded bond prices and stock P/Es - thus the fall from 20 to 9. In the latter few years, P/E was sometimes as low as 6 or 7. In both 1949 and 1982 nobody wanted to own stocks. The really interesting question is how market valuation managed to sink to levels like that.

Where Are We Now?

It's a little harder to fill in some basic numbers for the present moment. The disastrous Great Recession which almost brought the system down had the secondary effect of making earnings numbers virtually meaningless. Many financial companies were going bankrupt or running deeply in the red. If you look up the monthly series for S&P 500 P/E ratio you will see that in March 2009 the market P/E was over 100. The problem was with the E of P/E, which made calculation meaningless. A similar thing had happened in the early 1930s when most large U.S. businesses were running in the red. The years 2007-2009 and 1930-1933 were periods in which the entire capitalist system hung by a thread. The year 1932 was a great time to buy but you couldn't prove it by earnings numbers. Best estimates for March 2009 showed normalized P/E a bit under fair value but nothing like the single digit P/Es of 1949 and 1982. It was nevertheless a good time to buy as long as the financial world didn't entirely unravel. Here's a chart from 2009 to the present.

Data by YCharts

What you can see starting in 2014 is the way the tech companies with new business models began to pull up the S&P 500. This reached Bubble proportions in November 2020 with a P/E ratio of 39 that has now fallen to 21 (estimated). That's once again higher than the P/E ratio when the 1929 bull market and 1949-1966 bull markets ended. Is that a price for buying?

The most interesting quantitative analysts on the Seeking Alpha site produce regular estimates of projected returns for the next 10 years or so which are in the low single digits. Didn't the market promise us a regular 10%? Absolutely not. That's an average. Just refer to the above charts. We usually get a lot more or a lot less - not just over one year but sometimes over decades. Valuation is subtle but relentless. It giveth and it taketh away. Unless the rules of math change we are likely entering a period of significant headwind.

How To Invest Into The Face Of A Valuation Headwind

It's hard to believe that from this moment market valuation can increase at the rate of 7% or so as it has in past secular bull markets. Even with solid earnings increases of 5% or so that quickly gets you back to P/Es well over 30, among the highest ever recorded at the top of Bubbles. The market P/E ratio is much more likely to decline at a rate of 4-5% annually as it did in the 1966-1982 chart above. That pulls your market return (earnings growth plus dividends plus/minus change in valuation) down to the low single digit return projected by quants. Decent investment results are about to get a lot harder. There's no secular bull market tailwind at your back.

You can get to a lower valuation two ways. You can Crash your way down to it the way the market did by dropping 90% from 1929 to 1932. That made the market a buy but left volatility aftershocks which were far from pleasant. Bonds did well in the 1930s, by the way for those who had worked it out that the period was deflationary. The other way the market gets back to reasonable valuation is by doing nothing much over a period of time. Little by little earnings catch up and the market becomes cheap enough to buy again. That's what happened in the sixteen years from 1966 to 1982. I remember those years well - a bumpy, spirit-killing trip to nowhere. Here are a few suggestions:

A valuation headwind calls for a change in attitude. For the next ten years or so nothing is going to be easy. It will take careful analysis and a fair amount of patience to achieve the major goals of investing. That, by the way, is not to get rich. It's to avoid losing money while keeping up with inflation. Now is not the time to invest in market cap weighted indexes. For those who suffered through most of 2022, you can blame a lot of it on the way cap weighted indexes are put together. New market leaders rise to heavy overweighting with self-reinforcing loops. I wrote about the principles behind market cap weighted indexes in this article although my goal at the time was to give both sides of the story. A private message from a novice investor asked if she should just put a major lump sum into the cap weighted Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO), and I thought hard about how to answer. I told her the truth as I knew it. The conventional wisdom was yes, but I suggested that the present moment might not be a good time to start. Cap weighted indexes in the U.S. are still working off the excessive influence of the half dozen or so FAANG-ish techs which a couple of years ago had grown to be roughly 35% of the S&P 500's cap weighted value. They were horrifically overpriced. When the numbers are down to 10% or so the index may deserve another look. Own bonds and other safe fixed income. Bonds and CDs starting around the present rates are likely to be very competitive with stocks. The old 60/40 stock/bond portfolio might work very well, weighted a little more toward stocks for young people and more toward bonds for people within 10 years of retirement. It's the first time in decades that the Federal Reserve may stick with a reasonable level for rates enabling conservative investors to get decent returns without reaching for risky alternatives Focus on carefully researched high quality stocks with management that has shareholder interests at heart. Their reinvestment of cash flows should produce a reasonable amount of growth. They should, above all, have relatively low valuations. Nothing silly, nothing gimmicky, nothing speculative. Remember that stocks bought over the next decade or so come with a high burden of proof. International stocks are relatively cheap. Thanks to having little innovative tech their indexes aren't working off absurd valuations. There are, however, a few factors to consider, including the dollar. Be wary of debt, both personal debt and the debt of stocks you own. Debt is about to be more burdensome than it has been in the past several decades. Take a hard look at stocks which fund buybacks by issuing debt. Some may have problems when that debt has to be rolled over at higher rates. Favor companies that can fund their business with internally generated cash.

That's really not such complicated stuff. It means the market over the next ten years or so will reward people willing to do a little work. I'll try to write articles on a regular basis on investment ideas that fit in with this environment. I look forward to reader comments and questions and pledge to respond.