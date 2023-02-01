The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio, Jane's December Update: 2023 Dividend Projections

Summary

  • Jane's retirement accounts generated a total of $2,506.30 of dividend income for January 2023 vs. $2,258.71 of dividend income for January 2022.
  • Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $435.8K as of January 31, 2023, vs. $435.7K on January 31, 2022. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 5.36%.
  • Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $209.9K as of January 31, 2023, vs. $218.9K on January 31, 2022. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 6.06%.
  • Seven companies paid an increased dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of January.

Businessman standing on the top of rock with number 2023

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend projections have been updated for Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs for 2023 based on the current dividends being paid and the holdings that are in the account. These numbers will obviously change if and when shares

ARE - FastGraphs - 2023-2

ARE - FastGraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

CM - FastGraphs - 2023-2

CM - FastGraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

MAIN - FastGraphs - 2023-2

MAIN - FastGraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

SNX - Fastgraphs - 2023-2

SNX - Fastgraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

TD - FastGraphs 2023-2

TD - FastGraphs 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

Traditional IRA - 1-2023 - Trades

Traditional IRA - 1-2023 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - 1-2023 - Trades

Roth IRA - 1-2023 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - 2022 V 2023 - January Dividends

Traditional IRA - 2022 V 2023 - January Dividends (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2022 V 2023 - January Dividends

Roth IRA - 2022 V 2023 - January Dividends (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - 6 YR History

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - 6 YR History (CDI)

Retirement Account Balances - 2023 - January

Retirement Account Balances - 2023 - January (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - Cash Balances

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Projections - 2023 - January - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - 2023 - January - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - 2023 - January - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2023 - January - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - 2023 - January - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, DLR, ETN, HON, IBM, LUMN, LYB, MAIN, MMM, TROW,VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Comments

