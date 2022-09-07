ablokhin

Executive Summary

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a leading provider of high-speed internet access and data transport services for businesses. The company has a unique business model that has allowed it to generate consistent free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. With the recently announced acquisition of Sprint Wireline, Cogent is poised to benefit from significant cost and revenue synergies, which should accelerate FCF generation and create future optionality for additional capital returns.

Business Overview

Cogent Communications is focused on offering fiber-only internet connectivity to its target markets at the most competitive prices. The company's primary business involves providing connectivity to two main markets: direct internet access "DIA" and VPN services for corporate customers (which account for 57% of its revenue) in large multi-tenant office buildings, as well as wholesale IP transit services offered through carrier-neutral data centers (CNDCs).

Under the leadership of financially astute CEO Dave Schaeffer, who is also the founder and owner/operator, Cogent Communications built its business through the strategic acquisition of more than 15 struggling telecom companies. Schaeffer oversaw the restructuring of these companies' networks and organizations, streamlining operations by divesting unprofitable lines of business and reducing staff. In its first ten years, Cogent acquired businesses that had previously raised and invested more than $14 billion in capital, all for a mere $60 million in cash (Source: Company Annual Report).

Cogent Communications is a leading provider of high-speed internet and data communication services. The company's global network spans across North America, Europe, and Asia, and it delivers high-performance internet connectivity, Ethernet, and colocation services to businesses, ISPs, and other organizations.

Cogent's unique network design enables it to offer highly reliable and efficient connectivity at very competitive prices. The company's global, 100% fiber network runs Ethernet-only protocols on a collection of single pairs of dark fiber procured from over 300 global fiber providers, allowing it to leverage per-unit cost curves that decline substantially faster than those of its competitors.

Cogent operates in two core segments: On Net and Off Net. On Net revenues are derived from services provisioned on Cogent's owned and operated assets, while Off Net revenues are derived from services provisioned via a wholesale connection. The company only sells Off Net services bundled with On Net services.

Cogent also segments its business by customer type, described as Net Centric and Corporate. Net Centric customers buy wholesale network services from Cogent within carrier-neutral data centers, while Corporate customers buy retail internet and VPN services within multi-tenant office buildings.

Cogent Presentation

Net Centric

Cogent's Net Centric segment focuses on its wholesale IP transit business, which carries around 25% of global internet traffic and operates at approximately 30% peak network utilization. The segment offers IP transit services to nearly 8,000 bandwidth-intensive content and network companies globally from over 1,400 carrier-neutral data centers. Cogent's IP Transit market share stands at roughly 15%, driven primarily by competitive share gains, as the market size remains stable at about $1.5 billion in revenue. The company's global IP Transit offering is the broadest and lowest cost, with a standing offer to undercut competitors' cost per byte by 50% (Source: Cogent Form 10-K).

Cogent benefits from the globalization of over-the-top media and application consumption, such as streaming video, SaaS, AR/VR, and more, as over 70% of its traffic flows from customer-to-customer. The segment's revenue growth is a function of traffic volume and pricing per GB, with customers receiving discounts on price/unit for higher volumes and longer contract terms. The revenue growth comes at the expense of other competitors, as Cogent uses aggressive discounting to gain volume and revenue share.

With the recent Sprint Wireline acquisition, Cogent should be able to expand its Net Centric services into two new end markets: optical wavelengths and dark fiber, creating a new addressable market of several billion dollars. This expansion should also allow Cogent to provide additional services to its existing customers and pursue new customers in these markets.

Corporate

Cogent's Corporate division offers exceptional service levels, measured by broadband speeds and installation times, at the same or better cost than other telecom providers in the same building. The cost for Cogent's 1 gbps dedicated internet access is generally $700/month, while 10 gbps costs $1,000/month, which is more affordable than AT&T (T) and Verizon's (VZ) 1 gbps, which costs approximately $1,500-$2,000/month. Due to its superior value proposition, Cogent has a high success rate of >40% in written proposals and often appeals to customers who prefer unbundled network applications such as voice, video, and security (Source: Company Earnings Call). The company has about 14% penetration of customers in its "on-net" locations and provides Off-Net Corporate services outside of its 1,800 multi-tenant office building footprint to some of its On-Net Corporate customers. Cogent purchases Off-Net connections from local network operators at wholesale prices and marks them up by 100%.

The Corporate division has faced significant disruption since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tenants adjusting their office footprints to accommodate remote and hybrid work arrangements. However, there are early indications of stabilization and recovery. Quarterly Corporate On-Net revenue has declined by -17% from a previous peak of about $60m to about $50m/quarter. This significant decline has resulted in a reduction in EBITDA and FCF generation relative to prior trendlines. Although it is challenging to predict the recovery curve with certainty or precision, it appears that the worst is behind us.

In 2022, we have seen a stabilization of revenues for Cogent's Corporate On-Net business. Unique customers have barely begun to grow again in Q3. Although the future of office workers remains uncertain, there are indications of stability and moderately increasing utilization of commercial real estate.

Cogent's Sprint Acquisition is a Game Changer

Cogent's recent acquisition of T-Mobile's (TMUS) Wireline business (formerly Sprint Wireline) creates a significant asymmetry in the company's position. This acquisition, which is Cogent's first since 2005, will have a transformative effect on the company's free cash flow generation and balance sheet, while also opening up new markets that Cogent can aggressively pursue.

Sprint Wireline, with its roots dating back to 100 years ago, was the first to build a nationwide fiber backbone. In 2002, MCI attempted to purchase the business for $129 billion, but the DOJ blocked the acquisition. Over the years, the business has been de-prioritized, restructured, and reorganized several times, leading to revenue declines as the internet became the dominant and lowest-cost network for most services and applications.

Despite this, Sprint Wireline's network spans over 19,000 route miles of fiber, built along unique right-of-way (railroad lines), and is optimal for the best DWDM technology available today. Cogent, known for its past acquisitions and ability to restructure businesses profitably, is well-positioned to combine its network with Sprint's and take advantage of growth opportunities.

Cogent will acquire Sprint Wireline from T-Mobile for $1, with the acquisition set to close in the second half of 2023. Currently, the business is money-losing, and T-Mobile is committing nearly $1.5 billion to offload it to Cogent, including $700 million in cash payments to Cogent for a take-or-pay IP transit contract. T-Mobile does not intend to use the transit services, so this is essentially a vehicle for T-Mobile to pay Cogent $700 million to take Sprint Wireline off its hands. T-Mobile likely sees this as an opportunity to offload a -$300 million FCF business at a >20% return on capital.

T-Mobile is obligated to exit specific business lines that it does not want to support. T-Mobile will also wind down certain parts of the internal organization that were supporting those legacy revenues. At closing, Cogent expects the business to generate $450 million of revenue that Cogent will support in the future and $630 million of cash costs, resulting in an EBITDA of -$180 million. However, Cogent is well-positioned to extract cost synergies and turn the business EBITDA positive quickly.

Cost Synergies

To consolidate all of Sprint's traffic onto Cogent's network and combine the networks, Cogent plans to spend approximately $50 million in capex, some of which has already begun. Once the work is finished, Cogent expects to save Sprint Wireline approximately $205 million annually by transferring all domestic and international traffic onto its network. Combined with headcount adjustments the company believes it can save $250 million in costs over three years (Source: Cogent Merger Presentation).

Pro Forma Valuation

Let's now bring together the cost synergies we've discussed and assess what this means for Sprint Wireline. My projection for Cogent's standalone free cash flow in 2024 is $220m. With the addition of Sprint Wireline's contributions, including all the synergies we've discussed, the acquisition is expected g approximately $100m in additional free cash flow in 2024. Therefore, I believe that the combined company could generate over $300 million in free cash flow in 2024.

While it may take a couple of additional years to achieve this outcome, even the downside scenario would still be highly accretive to Cogent's shareholders compared to the standalone case. The cost synergies are predictable and attainable, and while the new revenue opportunities may develop more slowly, there will still be more operating FCF and net cash on the balance sheet by the time T-Mobile payments cease.

With 50 million shares outstanding, and $300 million of free cash flow, I estimate Cogent can generate roughly $6 of free cash flow per share - putting its valuation at only 10.3x free cash flow today.

Currently, Cogent primarily returns capital through regular dividends, distributing more than 100% of FCF as it gradually distributes excess cash. In the past, the company has returned capital through a combination of share buybacks (totaling $1.2 billion) and special dividends. Cogent prefers dividends because it has been able to classify a significant portion of them as a return of capital, which lowers investors' cost bases.

As a result, one can expect that if Cogent generates $300 million of free cash flow, nearly all of that would be distributed via dividends.

Assuming the current dividend yield of 5% holds, a combined $6 of free cash flow generated would yield a share price of $120 or a 100% upside to the current price.

Capital Returns (Cogent Presentation)

Risks

One of the biggest risks for Cogent is the highly competitive nature of the telecommunications industry. The company faces intense competition from both established players and new entrants, which could potentially impact its market share and revenue growth. Another risk is regulatory changes that could impact the industry and limit Cogent's ability to operate or expand. Additionally, the company's reliance on a small number of large customers for a significant portion of its revenue could leave it vulnerable to changes in their demand or financial health. Lastly, any unforeseen macroeconomic events, such as a recession or a pandemic, could also impact Cogent's financial performance.