Unlocking Value: The Transformative Potential Of Cogent Communications

Feb. 24, 2023 10:07 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)
MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
88 Followers

Summary

  • Cogent Communications' acquisition of Sprint Wireline presents a unique special situation, offering significant upside potential for investors through the unlocking of cost and revenue synergies.
  • Cogent has a unique business model that focuses exclusively on selling high-speed internet access to businesses, avoiding the more competitive residential market. This allows the company to maintain high margins.
  • Cogent's balance sheet management creates significant potential for capital returns to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Cogent sign on building exterior, a corporation Internet Service Provider, delivering Internet, Ethernet and Colocation services

ablokhin

Executive Summary

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a leading provider of high-speed internet access and data transport services for businesses. The company has a unique business model that has allowed it to generate consistent free cash flow and return capital

Diagram Description automatically generated

Cogent Presentation

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

Capital Returns (Cogent Presentation)

This article was written by

MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
88 Followers
Canadian equity analyst. Full-time investor. Searching for high-quality businesses with long runways for growth. Views are my own.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCOI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.