Arch Resources Delivers On Capital Returns

Feb. 24, 2023 10:23 AM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)AMR, BTU, HCC1 Comment
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • Arch Resources had a tremendous 2022, generating over $1B in cash despite numerous headwinds.
  • Going into 2023, coal pricing remains elevated and Arch is in a strong position to return capital to shareholders.
  • I estimate 2023 free cash flow of $1.3B for Arch based on current coal prices, a yield of nearly 50%.

West Virginia Coal Fired Power Plant - II

Joesboy

On February 16th, Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported Q4-22 earnings, completing a year in which they generated over $1B of cash and transformed their balance sheet. A year ago, it seemed clear ARCH was on track to

Arch Guidance

Arch 10-K

Arch Reserves

Arch 10-K

Arch Safety Record

Arch 10-K

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
3.94K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.