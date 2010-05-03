CUBA Is A Fund I Would Skip

Feb. 24, 2023 10:35 AM ETHerzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • CUBA provides exposure to companies that benefit from developments in the Caribbeans.
  • The CUBA fund has a history of volatile returns and high expenses.
  • In fiscal 2022, CUBA began paying its unsustainably high distribution through dilutive shares. For a fund trading at a steep discount, this may leave shareholders worse off.
  • I would avoid this fund.

Panoramic view of St Lucias Twin Pitons at Sunrise

Wildroze/E+ via Getty Images

While the Caribbean is a fantastic vacation destination, I think investors should skip the Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA). The fund is expensive and has poor investment performance. Recently, the fund has been paying 80% of its distribution

CUBA geographical allocation

Figure 1 - CUBA geographical allocation (CUBA 2022 annual report)

CUBA industry allocation

Figure 2 - CUBA industry allocation (Author created from CUBA Q3/2022 holdings report)

CUBA top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - CUBA top 10 holdings (Author created with CUBA Q3/2022 holdings report)

CUBA annual and historical returns

Figure 4 - CUBA annual and historical returns (morningstar.com)

CUBA financial highlights

Figure 5 - CUBA financial highlights (CUBA 2022 annual report)

CUBA fund fiscal 2022 fees

Figure 6 - CUBA fund fiscal 2022 fees (CUBA 2022 annual report)

CUBA has low liquidity

Figure 7 - CUBA has low liquidity (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

