Jazz Commits Long-Term To Zanidatamab For Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Feb. 24, 2023 10:46 AM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)ZYME
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which is known for its Oxybate drug line used to treat narcolepsy, is seeking to diversify its product portfolio beyond Oxybate in anticipation of a revenue decline.
  • After encouraging preliminary data for the treatment of first-line metastatic, HER2+ gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, Jazz paid $325 million to Zymeworks to license zanidatamab.
  • The preliminary data shows favorable comparisons with current treatments, including the recent introduction of pembrolizumab immunotherapy.
  • Zanidatamab has the potential to help Jazz diversify its drug offerings. As the data for zanidatamab matures and Jazz continues to expand its product offerings beyond Oxybate, the company is currently rated as a "Hold."

Human Digestive System Stomach Anatomy

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction into Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zanidatamab

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of innovative medicines to treat serious diseases. The company's portfolio includes products for the treatment

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.95K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.