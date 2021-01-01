Sprott: Reports Solid Q4 2022 Results

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Marketplace

Summary

  • Sprott Inc. assets under management rose close to a peak level in Q4 2022.
  • The growth has come from the exchange-listed products and private strategies segments, which is where I also expect most of the future growth to come from.
  • Sprott has in February 2023 launched 4 new ETFs, and a couple have already started to see some inflows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

3D bar graph with long shadows

PM Images

Investment Thesis

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) released its financial result for Q4 2022 this morning and will have a conference call later today. This is my take on the 2022 results and the near future for the company. I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Figure 3 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 3 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 4 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 4 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 7 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 7 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 9 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 9 - Source: Annual Report

Figure 10 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 10 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 11 - Source: Annual Reports &amp; Estimates from Koyfin&nbsp;

Figure 11 - Source: Annual Reports & Estimates from Koyfin

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio has generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and 9% YTD in 2023.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.46K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SII, SRUUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.