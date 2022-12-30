Vipshop Holdings Could Trade Lower As Online Shopping Cools Down In China

Feb. 24, 2023 10:50 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
836 Followers

Summary

  • Vipshop Holdings Limited is an online discount brand store in China.
  • Vipshop Holdings could face additional headwinds from Chinese taking a break from online shopping.
  • Sales, total orders and active customers metrics are not performing as they should and the trend could continue impacting the share price.

Stressed and broke young Asian woman having a problems with her credit card service

BongkarnThanyakij/iStock via Getty Images

Vipshop Holdings Limited to Face Headwinds from Consumers Who Appear to Be Taking a Break from Online Shopping

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), an online discount brand retailer in China, may face some headwinds in

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
836 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.