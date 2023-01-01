Torsten Asmus

It comes as no surprise that the S&P 500 is getting "sticky," to borrow a word from the inflation hawks, around the 4,000 level. This is just above the rising 50-day moving average (3,980) for the index, as well as very close to where we saw the Golden Cross occur (3,950) earlier this month. In addition, it is very close to where a cluster of bullish breadth indicators trigger buy signals at 3,983 in January. Still, I see the possibility for a pullback to 3,900 in the S&P 500, but the longer we flirt with the current level the more likely we move higher in the near term. This morning's highly anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report will surely be a determining factor, along with a slew of Fed speakers who will inundate us with hawkish rhetoric throughout the day.

Finviz

Given the economic strength we saw in January, which was influenced by several one-time factors, including seasonally warm weather, deferred spending of gift cards, and an 8.7% boost in social security pay for some 70 million retirees, the Consumer Price Index rose more than expected. This did not disrupt its annualized downtrend. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see the same development in the PCE price index, which rose 0.6% for the month and 5.4% over the past year, while the core rate rose 0.6% for the month and 4.7% over the past year. An uptick of one-tenth of a percent does not disrupt the annualized downtrend. This is not news, but a second reminder of the anomalies that occurred in January. That said, the bears will throw a party over these numbers, as they did when the CPI was released.

TradingEconomics

The bearish consensus continues to highlight signs of labor market strength coupled with a still resilient rate of economic growth because of the inflationary implications. These concerns have been magnified by the fact that this strength belies eight consecutive increases in short-term interest rates by the Fed over the past year. The conclusion, which defines the bearish narrative, is that this economic vitality will keep inflation elevated, forcing the Fed to continue raising rates higher for longer until a recession and/or bear market is the end result. Of course, Fed officials fuel the flames of this narrative, as they surely will today, to keep inflation expectations and financial conditions in check. Yet what this narrative is failing to recognize is that disinflation is underway, despite the many signs of economic strength, as seen below in the annualized PCE. A one-month anomaly does not undermine that fact.

TradingEconomics

The rate of inflation has fallen precipitously since June of last year. In fact, the decline over the past seven months has been just as rapid as the ascent was over the final seven months of the inflationary spike that started at the beginning of 2021. There is nothing to suggest that it will not continue. As such, I expect the PCE will fall very close to 2% by the end of this year, concluding an 18-month period of disinflation. There is no need for the Fed to raise rates further, but it likely will, and I expect the strength in the economy we see today to serve as a buffer to what would otherwise be an economic downturn. That strength should also support stock prices to the extent that we do not revisit the October low in the S&P 500 index.

The reasons inflation spiked in 2021 are the same reasons it will fall in 2023. Goods prices soared when consumers were stuck at home during the pandemic, saving money with the inability to spend on services. They bought stuff online. When the economy reopened, flush with cash, they stopped buying stuff and started doing stuff. In other words, they stopped purchasing goods and started spending on services. That is still the case today, but it won't last indefinitely. The $1-$2 trillion in savings that consumers have been burning through to spend on services will eventually dwindle down to pre-pandemic levels at some point later this year. At that point, the prices for services will go in the direction that we have already seen for most goods. The Fed needs to let that happen, and it takes time.