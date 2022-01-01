Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

While the market reacted positively to Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) fourth quarter earnings, the results were quite poor and the share price bounce appears to be more the result of a crowded trade and extremely low expectations. Beyond Meat still has a lot of work to do to reach cash flow breakeven, and a limited cash runway. The company is currently focused on improving gross profit margins and reducing operating expenses, but this is a difficult task given pricing pressure and declining sales. Inventory is expected to be a significant source of cash in 2023, but this is a one-time lever and will not necessarily position Beyond Meat stock for free cash flow generation on a permanent basis. Beyond Meat needs to create sustainable long-term growth, but this may be difficult without moving their product closer to cost parity with meat.

Manufacturing Costs

Beyond Meat's COGS increased significantly over the past few years, which, along with declining prices, has led to negative gross profit margins. Beyond Meat is not alone here, though, many companies with under-optimized supply chains that rely on third-party manufacturers have faced the same problem.

Increases in Beyond Meat's manufacturing costs have been attributed to issues like:

Higher inventory reserves

Higher material costs

Increased logistics costs per pound

Supply chain problems have eased significantly in recent months, though, which should be supportive of Beyond Meat's margins going forward. This may take time to show up on the income statement, as Beyond Meat is carrying a large amount of high-cost inventory.

Beyond Meat has been trying to offset supply chain issues by improving their operational efficiency. Actions taken include:

Right-sizing their production networks

Restructuring certain agreements

Insourcing a greater proportion of production volumes

Improving management of production staffing levels during quiet periods

Beyond Meat has a highly seasonal business, and effectively managing this seasonality appears to be an ongoing issue. The company has reduced their reliance on co-manufacturers from a peak of eight in 2022 to three today. This manufacturing network consolidation has reduced Beyond Meat's exposure to underutilization penalties, which Beyond Meat believes will save them around 8 million USD in 2023.

As a result of these factors, gross margins improved approximately 14% sequentially in the fourth quarter. Production costs are likely to continue declining over the course of 2023, but gains will be limited without growth. Insourcing creates leverage in the business, and absent a return to growth, it may be difficult for Beyond Meat to get production costs back down to where they need to be.

Figure 1: Beyond Meat COGS per lb (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Beyond Meat also benefitted from actions taken to restructure certain contracts and operating activities related to Beyond Meat Jerky. This resulted in a 3.6 million USD cost reduction. Beyond Meat introduced jerky (Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki) in 2022 through their JV with PepsiCo. This was a nationwide launch into 56,000 stores, which expanded to 80,000 stores in the first few months, and hence had high expectations. The product did not live up to these expectations, though. Beyond Meat Jerky has been a large margin headwind (5-10%) as Beyond Meat utilized expensive third-party manufacturing to rapidly scale-up production.

Cash Flow

Beyond Meat is targeting positive cash flows from operations in the second half of 2023, and is taking decisive actions to achieve this. A significant improvement is expected to come from improving COGS as supply chain headwinds abate, along with rightsizing operating expenses. Even if Beyond Meat was able to return gross margins to above 30%, considerable growth or a large reduction in operating expenses would still be needed for the company to be sustainably profitable.

Figure 2: Beyond Meat Job Openings (Revealera.com)

It should also be noted that much of the shift towards positive operating cash flows is expected to come from a reduction in inventory levels. While this is necessary, it is a one-time lever that will not necessarily position Beyond Meat for sustainable free cash flow generation going forward. The reduction in inventory levels is expected to be enabled by improved forecasting, product rationalization, and a more efficient supply and manufacturing network.

Figure 3: Beyond Meat Inventory Turnover (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Financial Analysis

Beyond Meat's revenue decreased 20.6% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2022. While Beyond Meat is facing increased competition, much of their current issues are industry-wide, with high inflation leading consumers to trade down. This is something a number of retailers have also suggested and appears to be supported by inflation data.

Beyond Meat has been trialing price reductions to assess the impact on consumption, and appears pleased with the results. It seems fairly obvious that demand is likely to be significantly greater when Beyond Meat's products are priced in line with or below meat, but Beyond Meat has a lot of work to do to reach this point.

Figure 4: Beyond Meat Revenue Growth (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat and The Federal Reserve)

Along with soft demand in the plant-based meat category, particularly within Beyond Meat's core refrigerated subcategory, Beyond Meat is likely facing increased competition. Sales have been flat/declining over the past three years, despite Beyond Meat increasing the number of products offered and its distribution footprint.

Figure 5: Beyond Meat Revenue (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Weakness has been broad-based across channels and geographies. Beyond Meat's revenue decline in the fourth quarter was the result of a 16.9% decrease in total pounds sold and a 4.4% decrease in net revenue per pound.

Figure 6: Beyond Meat Revenue Growth by Channel (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

The extent to which plant-based meat could create broad-based demand has always been critical to Beyond Meat's success, but also highly uncertain. Hype around these types of products in 2019 made it appear like they could break out, but the past few years suggest it may just have been a fad.

Until plant-based meat reaches price parity with meat, the category is unlikely to achieve widespread adoption. Management comments on the fourth quarter earnings call also indicate that consumer health concerns have become a problem. Management went to great lengths to highlight the health benefits, ingredients, and manufacturing processes of their products.

Figure 7: "Beyond Burger" Search Interest (Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Beyond Meat's gross profit margin in the fourth quarter was -3.7%. While some of this can be attributed to ongoing pricing pressure, much of it is the result of elevated costs.

Beyond Meat has been aggressively acting to reduce the burden of operating expenses, but this has been a difficult task given ongoing revenue declines. Actions taken include:

Lower general and administrative expenses

Reduced expenses associated with production trial activities

Lower marketing expenses

Reduced non-production headcount expenses

Real-estate footprint consolidation

Operating expenses were somewhat elevated in the fourth quarter due to one-time separation costs related to the company's previously announced reduction in force.

Figure 8: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Conclusion

Beyond Meat's cost base is currently too high, and this problem is being exacerbated by elevated production costs. The company is likely to resolve some of these issues in 2023, but without growth, it will be difficult for Beyond Meat to achieve operating profitability. The company continues to expand distribution and introduce new products, like jerky and steak, but this has not moved the needle on sales so far. Declining inflation could lead to increased demand for plant-based meats, but Beyond Meat needs to reduce production costs, so they can offer products at a more competitive price point.