Galapagos NV (GLPG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 10:35 AM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG), GLPGF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.68K Followers

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sofie Van Gijsel - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Paul Stoffels - Chief Executive Officer

Bart Filius - Chief Operating Officer & President

Daniele D’Ambrosio - Head of Immunology

Michele Manto - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - Cowen

Peter Verdult - Citi

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Rosie Turner - Jefferies

Dane Leone - Raymond James

Suzanne van Voorthuizen - Kempen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Galapagos Full Year 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand over to your first speaker Sofie Van Gijsel. Please, go ahead.

Sofie Van Gijsel

Thank you and welcome to the audio webcast of Galapagos full year 2022 results. I'm Sofie Van Gijsel, Investor Relations, representing the reporting team at Galapagos. This recorded webcast is accessible via the Galapagos website homepage and will be available for downloads and replays later on today.

I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements during today's webcast. These forward-looking statements include remarks concerning future developments from the pipeline and our company and possible changes in the industry and competitive environment. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, Galapagos' actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements.

Today's speakers will be Paul Stoffels, CEO; and Bart Filius, COO and President. Paul will reflect on the operational highlights of the year and provide an update on our oncology and immunology franchise. Bart will go over the commercial and financial results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.