Holly Energy Partners, L.P (HEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 10:43 AM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.68K Followers

Holly Energy Partners, L.P (NYSE:HEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Biery - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Jennings - Chief Executive Officer.

Atanas Atanasov - Chief Financial Officer, HF Sinclair

John Harrison - Chief Financial Officer, Holly Energy Partners

Tim Go - President and COO, HF Sinclair

Conference Call Participants

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

John Royall - JP Morgan

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Blair - TPH

Doug Irwin - Citigroup

Operator

Welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Mike Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair and Holly Energy Partners. He is joined by Tim Go, President and Chief Operating Officer of HF Sinclair. Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer of HF Sinclair and John Harrison, Chief Financial Officer of Holly Energy Partners.

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President of Investor Relations. Craig, you may begin.

Craig Biery

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.

This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. If you would like a copy of the press release, you may find them on our website at hfsinclar.com and hollyenergy.com.

Before we proceed with remarks, please note the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.