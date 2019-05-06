FabioFilzi

Introduction

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is both an impressive and slightly perplexing story. There are plots and twists in plots, and bold moves accompanied by both audience skepticism and expressions of strong faith.

Occidental made a bold acquisition of another upstream* producer, Anadarko Petroleum, in 2019, expanding its footprint in the energy-rich Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The Anadarko acquisition added significant debt to Occidental's balance sheet. It involved bidding competition with energy superpower Chevron and the involvement of Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway.

* Upstream is a term for the operations stages in the oil and gas industry that include exploration and production.

As this CNN story explained, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub acted boldly in enlisting Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway as a major funding source for the acquisition:

״A quick stop in Nebraska held the key. Legendary investor Warren Buffett endorsed Hollub's hostile takeover of Anadarko Petroleum. The Oracle of Omaha pledged $10 billion in financing, giving Hollub the firepower needed to sweeten her bid.״

Some respected voices thought that Occidental was taking a huge risk in adding Anadarko's infrastructure and operational expenses. Among these were the famous activist investor Carl Icahn:

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC that Occidental's $38 billion deal to acquire Anadarko "is one of the worst I've ever seen… and I've seen a lot of stuff that has gone over the many years we've been involved…"

The deal was consummated. Vicky Hollub obviously believed that the debt risk was worth the additional assets. Was it bold strategic move or desperate gamble that would drown OXY in debt?

Carbon Credits and DAC

Occidental is clearly a large producer of oil, gas and chemical products. The Anadarko purchase only deepened its upstream footprint. Yet, Occidental is also in strategic transition to becoming - at least in vision - a "carbon capture" company.

This 2020 article from S&P Global presents Occidental's carbon management vision:

"'I don't know how many years from now, but I think ultimately Occidental becomes a carbon management company, and our oil and gas would be a support business unit for the management of that carbon,' President and CEO Vicki Hollub said..."

OXY detailed its DAC plans in March 2022, which I discuss a bit later.

Energy Macros in Play

The macro energy backdrop has always been important when evaluating individual energy companies, perhaps most of all for upstream companies whose quarter-to-quarter fates are closely tied to the base prices for oil and gas. Prior to the devastating war in Ukraine produced by the Russian invasion in February of last year, the energy complex was more stable or least consistent. Oil and gas moved between nations and continents primarily based on market physics.

The policies of nations and national and business leaders often ignored the risk of geopolitics. An example would be specific European leaders advocating long-term arrangements with Russia for the supply of energy. Once the Ukraine conflict began, these contracts - ostensibly protected by the involvement of politicians - frayed and broke. This set panic loose in the markets. Supply to energy-dependent nations was disrupted and prices skyrocketed.

"Russia cut gas flows to the EU by around 80% between May and October 2022, leaving the bloc with a significant shortfall in its energy mix, and a pressing need to find energy alternatives from other places."

KPMG Article

In early and mid 2022, as companies and countries scrambled and the war evolved into an ominous international reality, forecasters saw semi-permanent skyrocketing prices. This drove both greater production and efforts to arrange alternate sources of energy.

As a result of natural market adjustment and humanity's ability to adjust to macro traumas, the situation has calmed down considerably. This "settling" certainly impacts both core energy prices, production and earnings expectations for energy companies - including Occidental Petroleum.

The Occidental Business Case

What makes OXY "go" currently as a business proposition and how likely is this announced strategic transition to carbon capture management?

Occidental has acquired Anadarko, which looks like a clear upstream production and management expansion. The Anadarko purchase further deepens OXY's foothold in the Permian Basin, and provides entry into the DJ (Denver/Julesburg) Basin.

The Anadarko acquisition was motivated primarily by the desire to expand in the Permian. OXY saw an opportunity to ramp Anadarko operations there. While these assets demonstrate strong potential, Permian wells (as a group) tend both to grow and decline in production rapidly. Simultaneously, Occidental has been streamlining its upstream portfolio, removing non-core assets to focus on core holdings in the US And the Middle East.

At the time that the Anadarko deal was announced, Occidental had an approximate enterprise value of $50 billion. The cash part of the purchase was partially financed from Berkshire Hathaway's $10 billion equity investment, together with sales of Anadarko's assets in Mozambique.

OXY was left with much higher debt. This in turn blocked the company from moving toward shareholder-friendly initiatives. Since then, leverage ratios are dramatically improved through paying down debt. The firm has also resumed paying a dividend, which it means to augment with considerable share repurchasing.

The announced change toward a carbon capture management emphasis looks like a sharp turn soon after Anadarko. Overall, it seems a reasonable step given both public relations benefits and profits gained from selling credits to companies have to offset their own emissions.

Occidental seems convinced it's also smart business. How much better profits will be from this emphasis versus traditional upstream production/supply is still something of an open question.

Carbon Capture/Direct Air Capture

What does carbon capture really mean and what are the specific benefits that a company like Occidental can garner from such a profound transition? Carbon capture removes CO2 from the air, and is monetized through the sale of credits or "offsets" to companies restricted by pollution standards and able to use carbon credits to avoid potential sanction.

Occidental first detailed its large-scale DAC plans in March 2022; it updated several of its estimates during its third-quarter update, prompted by favorable changes to 45Q tax credits related to the Inflation Reduction Act and the recently announced agreement with King Ranch in South Texas to utilize 106,000 acres of its land to build up to 30 DAC plants with the capacity to sequester 3 billion cumulative tons of carbon dioxide.

In total, the firm anticipates building at least 70 DAC plants, with the scope to green-light as many as 130 if regulatory conditions are favorable enough and there is sufficient demand from other emitters for post-combustion abatement. And the potential for value generation is huge. Taking Occidental's projected metrics at face value for the 70-plant scenario supports a discounted cash flow valuation of over $20 billion (which equates to more than 20% of its current enterprise value).

Occidental also can leverage its chemical production assets to facilitate the massive projected carbon credit product build-out, as CEO Hollub told CNN:

"'DAC technology, which pulls CO2 from the air, provides a pathway to bolster efforts aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It also provides synergies with Occidental's oil, gas and chemicals businesses,' Hollub said."

"Pulling CO2 from the atmosphere requires potassium hydroxide, a chemical Occidental produces on a massive scale. Once separated, the CO2 in reservoirs would help Occidental increase its oil production through enhanced oil recovery."

We're at the beginning of the transition from upstream focus to carbon credit management, if that shift is realized in its full vision. Observers might be forgiven for some confusion about these plans - especially on the heels of the Anadarko acquisition. The uncertainty may also delay potential investors from jumping on board.

Debt Drawdown: Attributes and Advantages

Occidental has struggled with its debt load since the Anadarko acquisition. The assumption of billions in leverage helped spur criticism of OXY and its CEO. This provoked criticism not only about the acquisition itself but the price paid.

Paradoxically, high debt levels can turn into opportunities to demonstrate that a company is resolved to reduce them. Some statistics on Occidental debt levels and how it has dealt with them since 2019:

Occidental Petroleum long term debt for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 was $20.478B , a 33.76% decline year-over-year.

, a year-over-year. Occidental Petroleum long term debt for 2021 was $29.431B , a 17.66% decline from 2020.

, a from 2020. Occidental Petroleum long term debt for 2020 was $35.745B , a 7.24% decline from 2019.

, a from 2019. Occidental Petroleum long term debt for 2019 was $38.537B, a 277.78% increase from 2018.

We can see the jump in 2019, with the Anadarko acquisition, and then the beginnings of a decline in 2020, accelerating in 2021 and 2022. By end Q3 2022, the 2019 figure had been nearly halved.

Here's a point of view that posits an Occidental Petroleum which has dealt responsibly with its debt load:

"We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense... we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it."

"Occidental Petroleum has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 11.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Occidental Petroleum turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$11b..."

OXY has significant debt, has reduced it sharply since the Anadarko purchase, and can "use" its tremendous assets to offset the perception and reality of debt risk.

Bull Case Rationale

The bull case is basically built from Occidental's size, strategic boldness, execution and even the market's habit to underrate it and its leadership.

Occidental dominant Permian Basin position should propel growth in the near term, as the Permian is the cheapest source of production in the US

Occidental is underrated, and can deliver better capital returns than expected

The company stands to benefit from its carbon ventures project, which can claim synergy with the OXY chemical business and lead it to a dominant position in carbon capture.

The pay down of debt and the reestablishment of a dividend are proof of progress.

A net asset value model can be built vertically, based on cash flow from future drilling, and horizontally, working from inventory and discounting the average cost of capital. These models assume an oil price average for 2023 or any future period.

NYMEX: Brent Crude

Estimating oil and gas prices is tricky - the same for most commodities. Given that today's price of Brent Crude is just over $79, it's clear that prices have calmed down as markets have adjusted to the trauma of the Ukraine war. New suppliers and networks have replaced previous ones, and energy producers have built up capacity.

I believe that oil prices should not rise above $85 or so, barring some major new geopolitical surprise. As for natural gas, $7 or less per thousand cubic feet is a reasonable top price. If either figure is too high or low, upstream revenues and profits will definitely be impacted.

Occidental has a record of generating shareholder returns at a better clip than most upstream energy producers. By cutting costs to respond to lower market prices, OXY produces significant free cash flows and a solid return on invested dollars.

Occidental Statistical View

Different statistics provide a clear view of 1) share price performance, 2) Earnings Per Share trends, 3) collective financial metrics including valuation, growth and profitability and 4) financial strength/safety metrics.

Seeking Alpha

First, share price performance: The share price has moved first decidedly down from 2018 to 2020, then reversed itself and climbed to its current plateau beginning in early 2022:

While relatively short-term share price movements must assume some inherent market irrationality, I believe that Occidental actions also are reflected:

The Anadarko purchase and the doubts about CEO Hollub show up in the decline that occurred before the inevitable COVID plunge.

That plunge affected energy companies around the world, given that the industrial economy ground to a halt.

The integration of Anadarko, growing revenues/profits and the debt pay down are reflected in the price rise.

The plateauing since mid-2022 includes both natural consolidation and the settling of energy prices.

The projected revenue chart is consistent with these factors.

Seeking Alpha

While the decline in Q4 EPS in the next chart may be a cause for concern, it also reflects the impact of continued capex that can be attributed to development of the added assets and the start of DAC build-out.

Seeking Alpha

The collective financial metrics chart shows a positive picture overall. Both profitability and growth are extremely powerful in message and implication. While the Seeking Alpha valuation score is a "D" grade, I consider that a bit tough on Occidental.

Seeking Alpha

Financial strength and safety metrics also are reasonable, as displayed in the final chart for this section. Still, there's room for concern over a few of the safety scores - Altman Z-score and Beinish M-score. (Profitability scores are just fine.)

GuruFocus

Risks

Certainly, there are attendant risks to an investment in Occidental.

The build-out of assets through the Anadarko acquisition offers risk. Permian wells show very high production rates, but are also known to decline rapidly.

The EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) segment is both capital intensive and, inherently, a high-cost source of production.

The continued capex expenses - and those of building out the DAC infrastructure over many years - may keep the Occidental debt burden at levels above what the markets and investors may prefer.

The financial benefits of carbon capture DAC are finite. In other words, the projected customers will need to turn up to return plant construction and operation costs.

Occidental still has perception issues around its leadership, the controversies attached to the Anadarko purchase, and the relatively quick turn towards carbon capture.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum is a powerful company with an impressive footprint in upstream. Its management team, led by CEO Hollub, has demonstrated boldness in pursuing expansion and in its willingness to pivot towards an ESG future.

At the same time, some questions present themselves. An observer might ask why the company would acquire Anadarko if it already spied a carbon capture future. Yet Occidental did not wildly expand its upstream assets, as it paired the acquisition with streamlining some existing assets.

Investors also should keep in mind that oil and gas are commodities. Energy markets adjust to human and geopolitical disasters like the Ukraine war. These enormous and uncertain contexts do affect individual companies making and selling commodity products.

The role of Berkshire Hathaway is a positive, but in my view should not much impact a single retail investor. Billionaires and conglomerates operate in another realm - not in ours.

I'm cautiously optimistic about Occidental's future. I think that a moderate position in Occidental is worthwhile if an investor is truly thinking medium or long term and is prepared for short-term volatility.