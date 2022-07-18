nicolas_

Investment Thesis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is the market leader in testing equipment for the nascent but rapidly growing silicon carbide (SiC) market. Their business model expands with the overall production of the industry and uses an install base with consumable products to drive recurring revenue streams. Furthermore, the company has upside potential for margin expansion in both gross margins and operating leverage, which should be relatively easy for them to realize. However, at its current price of ~$32, I think it's slightly expensive on a valuation basis and would wait for market volatility to bring it back below $30 or even closer to $25 to buy shares. Overall, it is a $1B company with zero debt and the potential to compound revenue at a 50%-plus rate in the near-midterm, making it a compelling name to keep an eye on.

What Is Silicon Carbide and Why Is It a Breakthrough?

Silicon carbide, as it sounds, is a compound of silicon and carbide. However, SiC is considered a breakthrough in the semiconductor industry because it offers all the properties of a standard silicon wafer along with additional capabilities that are very useful in power electronics, among other markets. Below are some of the main advantages of SiC chips explained at a high level, with an example application for the EV industry. A diagram of power conversion elements for an EV is included to help follow the application examples.

WolfSpeed Semiconductor

Higher Breakdown Strength: The maximum electric field that a material can withstand before an electrical breakdown occurs. In the EV space, this allows more efficient and compact power electronics that can handle higher voltages/power levels meaning faster charging and higher-powered batteries.

High-Speed Operation: The ability of a system or device to perform its function at a very fast rate. In the EV space, high-speed operation is particularly important for the efficient and responsive operation of power electronics systems, such as inverter control, motor control, and battery management.

High Power Efficiency: The ability of a system or device to convert electrical power input to output with minimal energy loss. In the EV space, high power efficiency is a critical design factor for power electronics systems, such as inverters, converters, and chargers, that can significantly impact the range and performance of the vehicle.

Wide Bandgap and High-Temperature Operation: Wide bandgap semiconductors are materials that have a higher breakdown strength and can operate at higher temperatures than traditional silicon-based materials. In the EV space, wide bandgap materials are used to design power electronics systems that are more efficient, compact, and reliable, enabling higher power densities and improved performance in harsh environments.

Fast Reverse Recovery Characteristics: The ability of a semiconductor device to rapidly switch from the conducting to the non-conducting state when the applied voltage is reversed. In the EV space, fast reverse recovery characteristics are particularly important for the efficient operation of power electronics systems, such as in the regenerative braking system, where a car must rapidly switch between charging the battery and providing power to the electric motor.

Smaller Footprint/Die Size: The physical size of a semiconductor device can affect its performance, efficiency, and cost. In the EV space, a smaller footprint/die size can enable the design of more compact and lightweight power electronics systems that can fit into tighter spaces in the vehicle, reduce weight and volume, and improve overall efficiency. Smaller die sizes can also increase the number of devices that can be fabricated on a single wafer, which can reduce the cost per device and improve economies of scale for high-volume production.

Long Service Life: The service lifespan for SiC-based devices is longer than silicon, improving vehicle performance and reducing associated maintenance costs.

The Silicon Carbide Market Provides Strong Tailwinds for Revenue Growth

The SiC market is a nascent, rapidly growing market in power electronics. Its early adopter is the EV industry where its advantages of working at higher voltages and temperatures, among others, drive material benefits to EV makers and consumers. In 2018, Tesla (TSLA) switched to SiC chips for its power electronics starting with the Model 3, which was the first widespread deployment of SiC for the automotive industry. SiC adoption has grown significantly since and is widely considered to be the future of power electronics in automotive and other high voltage/temperature applications.

Cowen estimates for the SiC chip market were raised to $7.1B in 2026 from $5.4B, but importantly this demonstrates immense growth as 2021 SiC chip sales were only $1.7B. Canaccord Genuity estimates wafer capacity for the SiC industry will grow from 125,000 in 2021 to 4,000,000 in 2030 to meet the EV demand alone. While both estimates project rapid growth, I wouldn't be surprised if the adoption is quicker. Furthermore, we have seen these estimates revised multiple times already, and with the push toward EVs accelerating, further revisions upward seem probable.

The benefits of SiC for the EV industry are clear: They can extend the range by 10% and cut the charge time in half while requiring fewer components, meaning they can be smaller, lighter, and potentially cheaper. The same characteristics that make SiC beneficial to the EV market carry over to other power electronics markets like renewable energy and data centers. While the current market is being driven by EVs, over the medium and long term, growth of the market can be extended and enhanced due to adjacent power electronics markets.

Aehr Test Systems Offers a Solution to a Key SiC Industry Problem

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures, and sells solutions to perform reliability screening and stress testing (burn-in or cycling) of homogeneous and heterogenous logic and memory semiconductors and devices. In essence, once the semiconductor is produced, it's either internally or externally tested to make sure there are no defects. This is particularly important in the EV market. While consumer products could have a faulty part without catastrophe, the automobile industry requires perfection. Historically, this is done once the individual die (chip) has been sliced out and often packaged/implemented into a part. This created a lot of waste since any defect at that point would cause the part to be disassembled or completely thrown away. The image below shows a packaged part vs. wafer-level burn-in.

Company Presentation

Aehr offers the necessary testing at the wafer level (batch-level of production), in addition to further on in the process, which means the entire set of chips can be tested at once before going further downstream. Therefore, this creates large cost savings, which is beneficial to any industry, but crucial for SiC production in which one of the main issues is the cost of production. According to the WSJ, a silicon carbide device can be up to 5x the cost of the silicon counterpart. While efficiencies in wafer production will bring this down, parity is years if not decades away. Therefore, eliminating waste and inefficiency in the manufacturing and testing process is of paramount importance.

Furthermore, Aehr's machines can test more wafers in a smaller space and come in at a cheaper price. As CEO Gayn Erickson explained during the Q2 2023 earnings call, "We've said in the past that we haven't seen any real competition in terms of cost-effectiveness, footprint, and manufacturing capacity compared to our proprietary FOX wafer level test and burn-in systems and WaferPak for wafer contactors," and agreed with sell-side analysts that the competition's machine costs $700k-$1m per wafer capacity while Aehr's Fox system costs ~$200k per wafer. Furthermore, Aehr's machines still offer high-end testing requirements like 100% traceability. Overall, Aehr Test Systems offers essential machines in the manufacturing process of SiC chips that bring immense cost savings and increased efficiency to a process plagued by high costs and yield inefficiency.

Aehr's Business Model Is the Printer and Ink Cartridge Model Leading to a Recurring Base of Revenue

Aehr Test Systems sells a suite of FOX systems, which are the printer-esque aspect of the business. The FOX-NP is the low-cost entry-level system for companies to do initial production of chips and qualification of the FOX systems. That, once done and production ramps, leads to the purchase of the FOX-XP, which can perform the tests on up to 18 wafers simultaneously. The FOX-CP complements these two and is used for single-wafer shorter duration or multiple touchdown point tests.

Company Presentation

To operate, these systems need consumables which are the WaferPak Contactor and DiePak Carriers. These are specifically designed for each type of chip that is being produced and the size of the wafer. They have a shorter useful life (two to seven years) than the machine itself which results in a recurring revenue cycle. Furthermore, that cycle is shortened by any improvement in technology/change in chip design. In the SiC automotive industry, several generations of chips are expected to come and with each the size of the chip will shrink, meaning new consumables. Increased wafer size is also expected, which would have the same result. This recurring base of revenue is extremely important, and moving forward, management expects it to reach 50% of annual revenue. A standard initial order for a FOX machine is around $2.5m and $1.5m for consumables. Therefore, ~40% of the initial $4m revenue base enters the recurring revenue cycle.

Overall, the business model is to grow the install base as much as possible and allow for Moore's law, new devices, and other factors to naturally speed up the recurring revenue cycle.

Aehr Test Systems Will Naturally Obtain Margin Expansion

Economies of scale will drive incremental gross margin expansion for the company. According to CEO Gayn Erickson, as noted during the Q2 2023 earnings call, Aehr has the material, pipeline, and capacity to ship 5x as many systems per month as currently. This spreading of fixed costs over more units should provide a clear runway for gross margin expansion.

We're seeing a mix shift of revenue toward more consumables. In the 2022 Annual Report, management guided consumables to increase to 50% of their revenue over time, up from 45% in 2022 and 35% in 2021. During the Q2 2023 earnings call, management claimed several factors contributed to the gross margin improvement but only named the product mix. I believe this can drive incremental gross margin expansion moving forward.

Also, upfront R&D/sales and marketing creates future operating leverage. When discussing one of his major customers, CEO Gayn Erickson explained at the LD Micro Event:

One of the most recent one brought me two designs and said, hey, can you test these wafers? ... I said, so that's an inverter in the onboard charger. And he said, how did you know that? It's like, well, I've seen enough of these. They all look the same to me. They're just enough difference in the design that I have to build this custom wafer pack for them.

While 2022 R&D was 10% of revenue, I believe this number will marginally come down over time as this nascent industry will allow Aehr to apply previously researched technologies to new wafers brought to them. I do expect and want to see R&D continue to grow, but I don't believe it will or needs to be at the same rate as revenue.

Furthermore, I expect the same trend from sales and marketing. Six chip companies have announced $1B SiC revenue targets. ON Semi (ON) and STMicroelectronics (STM) for 2023, Wolfspeed (WOLF) for 2024 and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Coherent and Rohm Semiconductor for 2025 and beyond. These companies represent practically the entire market, and it is expected to stay that way with high economic barriers to entry and difficulty of process technology. Therefore, Aehr's early sales penetration will lead to decreasing the necessity for sales and marketing expense growth due to recurring orders from existing customer relationships. As CEO Gayn Erickson explained at the LD Micro Event: "It tends to be very sticky. They do not want to change their burning equipment because once it's been qualified and proven, you don't want to just switch to some other supplier if and when someone ever comes out with it." I expect sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue to come down as Aehr further develops customer relationships. The image below demonstrates the market SiC concentration.

DOE "Power Electronics for Solar" Market Research

The semiconductor equipment manufacturer margin ceiling shows promise. While I acknowledge the following companies operate at a much larger scale than AEHR (not direct competitors), it demonstrates semiconductor equipment manufacturers hold a prominent place in the value chain, and the companies can achieve strong operating leverage at scale. Furthermore, Aehr's gross margin is close to the mean and median for the group, showing their value add even at a smaller scale.

FactSet

(Companies listed: ASML (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and Teradyne (TER).)

While no two companies are the same, Camtek (CAMT) is another semiconductor equipment manufacturer that is used for the inspection of semiconductor materials (not direct competitors). From 2017-2021, Camtek grew revenue from $93m to $270m (estimates show a slightly higher growth rate for AEHR over the next 4 years), and it experienced strong margin expansion. Gross margin grew ~200bps to ~50%, and its EBIT margin grew almost 1500bps to ~26%. This ~1300bps of operating leverage came from SG&A and R&D growing at a slower pace than sales. I expect a similar trend from Aehr Test Systems.

Overall, I believe economies of scale and future returns of current investments into R&D and sales and marketing will drive margin expansion for AEHR. The graph below demonstrates AEHR's exposure to scale economics.

Author's Calculation

Valuation

Compared to historical levels, AEHR trades highly in NTM P/E, EV/EBIT, and EV/sales. This runup can be attributed to their recent sales growth (206% y/y FY2022), demonstrated profitability/gross margin expansion, and signing industry-leading customers. Therefore, the higher levels relative to historical are justified, but current levels are a little high.

FactSet

The following image shows the rise in trading levels over the past year:

FactSet

Using a DCF to value a high-growth company that just became profitable is not a very useful tactic. That being said, just to sanity check the valuation, I used a few different scenario analyses to see what a "fair value" would be for each. The following models didn't go through the same analysis and scrutiny that is standard practice and what I did for my Texas Instruments (TXN) article. There's very little detail since I believe when something is hard to predict, keeping it simple is more effective/efficient. Since Q1 and Q2 of FY2023 have finished, I used the consensus sell-side revenue for the rest of FY2023 in all of the estimates.

For context, William Blair (the sell-side shop that follows SiC the closest) projects FY24 and FY25 revenue of $105m and $168m, respectively. Furthermore, it projects a 50% CAGR through 2030 for the SiC market. For WACC, I used a Zacks estimated beta of 2.03, an 8% market risk premium, and the 10-year of 3.84% as the risk-free rate. Aehr has no debt, so an LTM P/FCF multiple was used to limit the number of assumptions, and based on data from peers, a range of 15-30x was selected. Furthermore, I decided to forgo including cash since the amount isn't material. Lastly, to account for dilution, I grew the shares outstanding at a 5% CAGR (the historical CAGR).

Returns on a $25 price target:

Bull: Price $90, 261% return

Base: Price $37, 48% return

Bear: price $12, (51%) return

Author's Calculations

Bull Case: Obtain all of the major SiC chip companies as customers (currently 2/6) and other end-markets grow faster than expected with strong margin expansion.

Author's Calculations

Base Case: Obtain 3-4 of the major SiC chips companies as customers (currently 2/6) with expected adjacent market adoption and margin expansion.

Author's Calculations

Bear Case: Underperforms in the SiC testing industry, keeping the current two major companies, but not landing any more major customers. That causes low revenue growth, but the scale still creates minimal margin expansion.

Author's Calculations

Risks

Stock-Based Compensation (Dilution): From FY2018 to FY2022, diluted shares outstanding grew at 5% CAGR. This is an extremely high rate of dilution, which I am not a fan of and is a major factor in my current worry over their valuation.

High Customer Concentration: A limited number of companies are developing SiC chips for EVs, and while AEHR also has Silicon Photonics revenue, the lion's share of the revenue will be highly concentrated in a few customers.

Competition From Existing Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturer/Startup: The risk of an industry incumbent like KLA or LamResearch entering the SiC testing market with a much higher capital and revenue base could significantly disrupt Aehr's revenue potential.

SiC Market Doesn't Reach Mass Adoption: While being widely considered the future of power electronics, a failure to reach mass adoption of SiC in the EV industry would crush Aehr's most important end market and therefore revenue.

Conclusion/Recommendation

Aehr Test Systems operates in an attractive niche in the semiconductor industry in which it has a unique offering, an intelligent business model, and the ability to expand margins. However, this is a high-risk/high-reward scenario since its offerings are concentrated in a single niche, and larger companies could enter - among other risks. That said, I think Aehr is well positioned to succeed, but given the current situation for a margin of safety, waiting for a more attractive entrance price might be best. My buy range is $25-$30.