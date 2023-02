Justin Sullivan

Catalyst watch for the week of February 26. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan gives a rundown of the catalysts for the week, including Chicago PMI. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran gives an earnings preview. He says several retailers including Lowe’s LOW ) and Target TGT ) are due to report. In addition to retailers, look for reports from EV charging, auto and energy companies. Kevin also gives a detailed breakdown of what investors could see from Tesla ’s () 2023 Investor Day event. Finally, Kim is asking, “What do you think of a 4-day trading week?”