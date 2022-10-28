Sunrun: Leaning Towards Alpha

Feb. 24, 2023 12:07 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.31K Followers

Summary

  • Sunrun's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings saw the company report dual beats on revenue and earnings.
  • Revenue was bolstered by an energy crisis and grew by 40% over its year-ago figure.
  • Residential solar is set to grow by at least a 15.4% compound annual growth rate through 2030 to set the backdrop for Sunrun's sustained growth over the decade.

Roof with mounted and installed photovoltaic solar panels on the roof. Rooftop with solar cells for heating and electricity

Kristine Radkovska/iStock via Getty Images

Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) future under the sun was always going to be bright, and 2022 formed a watershed year for the home solar company and the broader transition to green energy. To be clear, 2022 was the year

US home solar installation in 2020

Energy Information Administration (US Home Solar Installs, 2020)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.31K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.