We weren't ready to update our thesis until Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) released its FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release on February 23, even though there was a supposed "game changing" move last week that excited investors.

Keen investors should quickly recall the February 15 release by Medical Properties Trust on the Steward tenant situation. Accordingly, Steward's Utah hospital portfolio will be leased to CommonSpirit Health's CHIC subsidiary. As such, it led to an initial positive reaction in MPW stock, as investors anticipated that the worst in MPW's selloff could finally be over.

Moreover, management attempted to rectify some inaccurate impressions about Steward's Utah portfolio, as some believe it would significantly impact MPW's rental performance moving forward. CEO Ed Aldag accentuated:

I think there is a public misnomer thinking that the Utah properties are the most profitable properties in the Steward portfolio. Actually, that is not the case. When the Utah property transaction closes, their overall coverage will actually increase. (MPW FQ4'22 earnings call.)

As such, the outcome of the change should be positive and not negative, helping to further diversify Steward's exposure to MPW's rental base.

Despite that, MPW sold off post-earnings, and the battering followed through today, with the bears intensifying their attack.

So, what could have driven the adverse reaction, as Medical Properties Trust appeared to have resolved the Steward challenges that have impacted its sentiments since October 2022?

Prospect Medical Holdings comes into the picture for this season's earnings call and was the likely selloff trigger.

Management provided a normalized funds from operations, or NFFO, outlook for FY23 that was well below the consensus estimates, even though it posted an in-line report for FQ4.

Accordingly, Medical Properties Trust guided NFFO to be between $1.50 to $1.65 for FY23. However, its midpoint estimate of $1.575 is well below Wall Street's consensus estimates of $1.68, as management highlighted several challenges with Prospect.

Management stressed that Prospect remains in transition, focusing on cutting costs, with an eye on returning the "Pennsylvania market to profitability in 12 to 18 months."

As such, MPW needs to reflect these headwinds in its guidance, which assumes no rent from its Pennsylvania investment. Management also guided on a bridge to a "Prospect-neutral" NFFO of $1.79, providing investors with visibility on the potential upside from its guidance range if it could recycle its Prospect investment.

Management has also not decided whether to extend rent and interest deferrals to Prospect during this period, leading to the $1.50 NFFO metric provided in its guidance range if it did.

As such, we believe investors are attempting to price in the execution risks and uncertainties emanating from the impact of Prospect on its forward NFFO.

Some investors could be concerned that the leading hospital REIT is inundated with significant challenges that seem unending and are likely pricing in the potential for more negative surprises.

With its $1.5 "worst-case scenario" outlook implied in its NFFO guidance range, it represents a 10.7% downside from the previous consensus estimates, a substantial deviation.

As such, we believe the downward de-rating is justified to account for such uncertainties. However, with the selloff in full swing, could investors waiting for a steep pullback pull the trigger?

MPW price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. capitulated this week, moving back toward the lows in October and December.

With an NTM dividend yield of 10.6% before today's selloff, Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s valuation is back to a highly attractive range.

Coupled with our conviction of a robust October 2022 bottom, we view the steep pullback as another fantastic opportunity to add more positions.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).