SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 11:33 AM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), SPNT.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.69K Followers

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dhruv Gahlaut - Head of Investor Relations & Chief Strategy Officer of SiriusPoint.

Scott Egan - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Yendall - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SiriusPoint Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dhruv Gahlaut, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer of SiriusPoint. Please go ahead.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Thank you operator, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone listening. I welcome you to the SiriusPoint earnings call for the 2022 full year and fourth quarter results.

Last night, we issued a press release and financial supplement, which are available on our website, www.siriuspt.com. Additionally, our webcast presentation will coincide with today’s discussion and is available on our website. With me here today are Scott Egan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Yendall, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that today’s remarks contain forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations. Actual results may differ. Please refer to Page 2 of our investor presentation for additional information and the company’s latest public filings.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Egan

Thank you Dhruv, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year results call. I have now completed a very busy and productive 5 months with SiriusPoint. I remain confident about the opportunities ahead of us. We have a healthy balance sheet, excellent people and resources, strong client and broker relationships and a diversified business model that has potential to deliver higher returns. I’m excited to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.