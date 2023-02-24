Amadeus It Group S.A. (AMADF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 11:50 AM ETAmadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF), AMADY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.69K Followers

Amadeus It Group S.A. (OTCPK:AMADF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Maroto – President and Chief Executive Officer

Till Streichert – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Wood – Morgan Stanley

Alex Irving – Sanford C. Bernstein

Sven Merkt – Barclays

Toby Ogg – JPMorgan

Charles Brennan – Jefferies

Michael Briest – UBS

Nooshin Nejati – Deutsche Bank

Victor Cheng – Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Amadeus Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Presentation Webcast. The management of Amadeus will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I am now pleased to hand over to you Mr. Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus. Please, sir, go ahead.

Luis Maroto

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2022 fourth quarter results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Till. I will start with an overview of our most important developments in the quarter and Till will elaborate the key financial aspects. Let's turn to Slide 4, please, for an overview of our performance in the period. In the fourth quarter, global traffic continued to recover relative to 2019. The last month of the year, according to IATA, global air traffic reached 77% of December 2019 traffic, the best global monthly performance we have put in these times. The pace of air traffic recovery in the fourth quarter came at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. Nonetheless, we continue to see strong improvements in international traffic with the highest progress from Asia Pacific international traffic.

In the full year, the traffic reached almost 70% of 2019 with international traffic still at 60% and domestic traffic close to 80%. Demonstrated a lot of progress has been made, but also a good amount

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.