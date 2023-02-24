Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.69K Followers

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Goldade - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Burrows - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jaret Sprott - Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Janet Loduca - Senior Vice President, External Affairs & Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer

Stuart Taylor - Senior Vice President, Marketing & New Ventures & Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Ben Pham - BMO

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q4 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, February 24, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Pembina's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Cameron Goldade

Thank you, Colin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the fourth quarter of 2022.

On the call today, we also have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer; and [Technical Difficulty].

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Further, some of the information provided refers to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.