Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.69K Followers

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Weiss - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Victor Dodig - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hratch Panossian - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Guse - Chief Risk Officer

Jon Hountalas - Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management

Harry Culham - Group Head, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services

Conference Call Participants

Ebrahim Poonawala - BofA Securities

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity Corp

Doug Young - Desjardins Securities

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the CIBC Quarterly Financial Results Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Geoff Weiss. Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Geoff.

Geoffrey Weiss

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We will begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Victor Dodig, our President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Hratch Panossian, our Chief Financial Officer; and Frank Guse, our Chief Risk Officer. Also on the call today are our group heads, including Shawn Beber, U.S region; Harry Culham, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Jon Hountalas, Canadian Banking. They're all available to take questions following the prepared remarks.

As noted on Slide two of our investor presentation, our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Victor.

Victor Dodig

Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. On today's call, I'll provide an overview of our first quarter results as well as an update

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.