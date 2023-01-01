da-kuk

ETF Overview

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) owns a portfolio of high-yielding dividend stocks in the developed markets in Europe, Pacific, Asia, and Canada. The fund's growth profile is weak as it has little exposure to higher growth sectors. This will likely result in lower capital appreciation if investors plan to hold this fund for the long term. Given that we are likely going to be in an elevated rate environment for a while, we do not see any catalyst for IDV to move much higher from this level. Hence, we do not recommend that investors buy this stock right now.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

As the title of our article suggests, we do not think IDV is a good investment choice in the long term. Here, we will offer some of our views why we think that way:

1) You are earning your dividends but incurring capital losses

While IDV's total return remains positive since its inception, all of this total return came from its dividends. If not accounting for the dividends, the fund would have incurred a capital loss of 43.78% since its inception back in June 2007. Currently, the fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.86%.

While IDV's stock selection appears to be quite stringent as it must meet certain dividend coverage ratios in the past several years, it does not select stocks with good growth potential. What we want to say is that good dividend coverage may help ensure that the company can continue to pay its dividend in the near term, but it does not guarantee that the company will be able to continue to grow in the future. Hence, it may result in low or even negative capital appreciation in the long term. Such was the case for IDV since its inception.

Now, let us examine the sectors in IDV's portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, only the information technology sector is considered a high-growth sector. Unfortunately, this sector represents only 0.45% of IDV's total portfolio. Health care sector may be categorized as a growth sector as their revenue tends to grow steadily in the mid-single-digit every year. Even so, this sector only represents 0.85% of IDV's total portfolio. Other sectors such as financials, materials, energy, and industrials sectors are considered as cyclical sectors. These sectors, especially the materials and energy sectors, can have an outstanding year thanks to higher commodity prices but may run into trouble as commodity prices fall. Therefore, it is not hard to see why IDV had very poor capital returns in the past.

iShares

2) We do not like high-yielding dividend stocks but prefer dividend growth stocks

While IDV constructs its portfolio by ensuring that stocks in its portfolio meet certain dividend coverage criteria, we still have our doubts. One main reason is that we favor companies that will be able to grow their businesses and at the same time will increase their dividends as time progresses. That way, investors will be able to gain from both capital appreciation and growth in their dividends. For investors seeking dividend income, it is especially important to have a growing dividend that is higher than the inflation rate.

Another thing for investors to keep in mind is that high yields can be due to several factors. First, the payout ratio is usually quite high. This has major consequences. It may mean that these stocks do not have the capital needed to expand their businesses. This also brings us to our second point, which is, growth may be limited. Therefore, the market is not giving it a high valuation. IDV's average P/E ratio of only 5.71x confirms this view. Third, the market appears to be pricing in a potential dividend cut. This may not be the case, as IDV appears to have a stringent selection criterion. However, it may be an important factor to consider for other high-yielding funds.

3) Fed fund rate may stay elevated in the long term

Investors of IDV should be aware that its fund price has an inverse correlation with the U.S. dollar index. As can be seen from the chart below, as the U.S. dollar weakens, IDV's fund price tends to move up. The opposite is also true, when the U.S. dollar strengthens, the fund price moves down. The aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve was the main reason why the U.S. dollar was up so much last year. The consequence was the significant decline in IDV's fund price. Looking forward to the rest of 2023, we think the U.S. dollar may not weaken further from the level today, as the Federal Reserve will likely keep the rate elevated for the rest of 2023 in order to combat inflation. This means that the U.S. dollar may continue to stay strong.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

IDV does not appear to be a good choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon due to its inferior growth profile. If you have owned this fund since its inception, you would have only incurred 32% of total return for nearly 16 years. That is equivalent to 2% return per year. In our opinion, an annual return of 2% is low. Therefore, we do not see this fund as a good long-term investment holding, especially when there are so many uncertainties in the economy now.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.