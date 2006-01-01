Stocks To Watch: Tesla, Rivian, Chevron, And Goldman Sachs Could See Jolts

Feb. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), OPAD, TGT, MVST, SAN, CVX, FE
The calendar next week includes some wildcards with the potential to jolt key sectors. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will hold a highly-anticipated investor event, while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Goldman Sachs (GS) will also hold their annual strategy updates. On the macro front, Fed speakers will be back on the circuit and economic releases include the latest on durable goods orders, the FHFA Housing Price Index, the S&P Case, construction spending numbers and speeches from the Fed's Raphael Bostic and Thomas Barkin. The earnings schedule is also active with all Target (NYSE:TGT), Lowe's (LOW), and NIO (NIO) all due to report. On Seeking Alpha, contributor Alpha Sieve thinks Target (TGT) is at risk to see an earnings drop and Value Pendulum said Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is set up for a good year no matter what earnings bring in. Contributor Michael Fitzsimmons called out Broadcom (AVGO) for an earnings beat.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 27 - Li Auto (LI) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 28 - Target (TGT), Bank of Montreal (BMO), AutoZone (AZO), J.M. Smucker (SJM), HP (HP), Coupang (CPNG), Ross Stores (ROST), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 1 - Lowe's (LOW), NIO (NIO), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Kohl's (KSS), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Salesforce (CRM), Splunk (SPLK), and Snowflake (SNOW). Watch for potential fireworks with Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 2

