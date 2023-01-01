Rackspace Technology: Turnaround Progress Showing Traction But Better To Wait

Feb. 24, 2023 1:41 PM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
304 Followers

Summary

  • RXT is a pure-play multi-cloud services provider that aims to serve small and medium-sized businesses.
  • 4Q22 results exceeded expectations, but investors should be cautious about slower core revenue and multi-cloud growth.
  • RXT needs to burn cash for its turnaround efforts, but positive operating cash flow expected beyond 1Q is a promising sign.

Infographic of cloudscape reflect to modern multi-cloud technology.

behindlens

Overview

With over two-thirds of its revenue coming from cloud, Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is a pure-play in the rapidly expanding multi-cloud services market. Unlike its competitors, RXT aims to serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), which is a key structural difference between

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
304 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.