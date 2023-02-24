Celanese Corporation (CE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 1:28 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Ayache - VP, IR

Lori Ryerkerk - Chairman of the Board and CEO

Scott Richardson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Josh Spector - UBS

Michael Leithead - Barclays

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global

P.J. Juvekar - Citi

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Jaideep Pandya - On Field Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Celanese's Q4 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, VP of Investor Relations, Brandon Ayache. Please go ahead, Brandon.

Brandon Ayache

Thank you, Kevin. Welcome to the Celanese Corporation fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Brandon Ayache, Vice President of Investor Relations. And with me today on the call are Lori Ryerkerk, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Richardson, Chief Financial Officer. Celanese Corporation distributed its fourth quarter earnings release via Business Wire and posted prepared comments on our Investor Relations website yesterday afternoon.

As a reminder, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. You can find definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures on our website. Today's presentation will also include forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, which can be found at the end of both press release as well as prepared comments. Form 8-K reports containing all these materials have also been submitted to the SEC. Since we've published our prepared comments yesterday, we'll go directly to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.