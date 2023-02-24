Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Singolda - Founder & CEO

Steve Walker - CFO

Richard Hoss - IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

James Kopelman - Cowen & Company

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Taboola fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Rick Hoss, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Richard Hoss

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Taboola's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm here with Adam Singolda, our Founder and CEO; and Steve Walker, our CFO. We issued our earnings materials today before the market, and they’re available in the Investors section of our website.

Now I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods, are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information, and we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings press release. Future events could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. During this call, we will use terms defined in the earnings release and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to GAAP, please refer to the non-GAAP tables in the earnings release posted on our website.

