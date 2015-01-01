Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker

I always remember the die-hard Black & Decker skill saw and electric drill in my old family house, that always seemed to work despite years of wear and tear - and the Irwin vice grips that got lost in the garden during the winter and recovered in the spring. There are standout brands within the Power Tool businesses that include DeWalt, Irwin, MAC Tools, Craftsman, Black & Decker and Lenox. When I search for the generic products at Home Depot, Lowe's or Amazon, their tools tends to come up. That's what I want to see in a brand: it's on buildings sites, my contractors have them when they come to do a job at the house, and they have presence at key hardware stores.

Stanley Black & Decker Brands (Stanley Black & Decker Website) Stanley Black & Decker Website

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was founded in 1843 and has become a household name in power tooling, engineered fastening systems, and even infrastructure systems. They are a world-leader and have #1 market share in both the power tools industry (fairly well known) and with engineered fastening systems. Their manufacturing base is global, with over 100 sites set across 60 countries.

Stanley Black & Decker acquired Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing in 2020, which is a lead fastener and component platform for the aerospace industry. Imagine low- and high-pressure fluid fittings and systems that must be approved for extremely high tolerances and performance standards, that sell for very compelling margins to the likes of Airbus and Boeing.

We are going to look under the bonnet of SWK and - apart from headwinds that are clearly weighing on the share price - we like what we see.

Fundamentals - Balance Sheet and Income Statement

The reason I begin with an assessment of the financials is that it's fundamental to understanding whether this is the type of business you would allocate capital to. To do so, we follow a set of analysis that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are known for using, which is covered in Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements by David Clark and Mary Buffett. The results have been simplified and summarized in the table below:

David Huston - Analysis Rubric

What's great about following a rubric is you can avoid "unconscious bias" when assessing the viability of a business. The numbers don't often lie in mature businesses that are well-established. Stanley Black & Decker has fundamentally strong profit margins and it's a profitable business. Depreciation and interest expense is quite low, it manages strong and steady increases in revenue and has an impressive use of capital. Look at the comparison between PPE, debt and net earnings. The business has $2.3bn in PPE, $6.7bn in debt, and generated over $520 in free cash flow in the fourth quarter. It has been free cash flow ("FCF") negative since January 2022 so this is a real positive.

But we have to be realistic about the headwinds. 2022 FY results were a paltry $170 million in net income against a five-year average of $1,087.5 million. We like the version of Stanley that produces a billion dollars of net income per year, using $6.7bn in debt, and $2.3bn in PPE and fundamentally we want to see the pathway that gets them back to that kind of performance.

The red flags are simply areas where the business is not holding up against a high watermark. Meaning: weaknesses in the balance sheet, income statement, or cash flow statement. SG&A expense or "Cost of Goods Sold" (COGs) is unusually high, and it's a worrying sign to see it rise significantly for two years running. They have let costs get out of control, and annual COGs has gone from $9bn average in 2015-2020 to $10.4bn in 2021 and $12.5bn in 2022. It is no surprise, then, that they have launched an aggressive cost-cutting program in Q4 that aims to remove $2bn in cost by 2025. Management want to get back to a $10bn or less run rate for COGs expense.

That is not fatal in and of itself. What's really going on here is that Stanley improved their top line sales and revenue growth - linked to the pandemic, and people like yours truly who rushed out to buy power tools for building decks, home improvement projects, and who hired builders to extend their houses. To do so, though, they added too much to their cost of goods sold, and that resulted in a sizeable hit to their net margins. Gross income held up pretty well at $4.4bn and was relatively flat over the five year period. It's increased SG&A expense, interest expense, and unusual expenses that really took a crowbar to net profit.

Debt to shareholder equity is high at 143%, but when you look at long-term debt, they've clearly had a rise in 2022 from $4.6bn to $5.35bn - so call it $750mn increase - however this will likely be addressed as they reduce costs and streamline the business, freeing up capital to reduce the debt. When you go back to the amount of earnings Stanley typically produces this is not a huge issue yet.

Finally when we look at Net Earnings and EPS the historical trend is strong, but the recent Q4 performance was below standard and represented a 18.9% increase in cost of sales against Q4 last year, which gobbled up all of the profit. Investors want to decide what side of the fence they sit on: is this trend going to continue or has SWK hit a set of cost roadblocks that they are going to work around. We feel it is the latter.

Valuation

Stanley Black & Decker has had a really tough year in 2022, and they forecast that 2023 is going to be difficult as well. No surprise: removing $1bn in cost by end of 2023 and $2bn by 2025 will require great effort. It can help to step back and observe the bigger picture, though, in how monumental the reaction has been in terms of the stock price against fair value:

Morningstar Quant - US Markets

Analysts at Morningstar Quant apply a fair value of $111.79. If you take a discounted cash flow ("DCF") approach to Stanley Black & Decker using the assumptions from their latest Q4 and end of year filing, you can get a pretty similar picture for where SWK's valuation sits using a 5-year DCF Model:

Fiscal Years Ending Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-24 Dec-26 Dec-27 Revenue 16,947 16,265 16,813 18,084 21,195 % Growth 8.50% -4.00% 3.40% 3.80% 17.20% EBITDA 1,536 1,095 1,989 3,725 3,836 % of Revenue 9.10% 6.70% 11.80% 20.60% 18.10% Click to enlarge

That arrives at a fair value of $103. Taking a blend of the two gives you a fair value of $107.37.

Using that figure, we arrive at a margin of safety of 19.1%, which is pretty close to the 20% mark that - if we go back to the Ben Graham and Buffett days - represents an attractive discount to compensate us for the risk of taking an investment.

Economic Cycle and Technical Analysis

But it helps to put this into context: Stanley has been paying a dividend for 146 years, and naturally responds to the peaks and troughs of the economic cycle. Their business is to provide tooling and demand is linked to economic activity. This means if we look back at the monthly chart since 1981, we can clearly see that it follows that cycle and experiences sharp drops when housing, and economic activity slows down:

Stock Charts

In fact - as we have found with many stocks - SWK responds really well to the 6-month moving average, cut monthly. This means that from a technical perspective SWK is a buy when it crosses over its 6-month moving average and a sell when it crosses below that level. Equally it has paid to be an investor after the economic cycle has turned and to buy when it has corrected >50%.

If we zoom in closer you can see that SWK has just - by the skin of its teeth - crossed above the 6-month moving average (EWA). That value is currently $86.82, and it is a figure that is cut monthly on the beginning of each month. This represents a strong medium term momentum signal.

Stock Charts

Dividend

The Dividend Kings are businesses whose stocks have paid consistent and consecutive dividends for at least 50 years.

SWK has paid a dividend for 146 years and had consecutive increases in the dividend for 55 years, since 1968. As investors learned with Royal Dutch Shell - that doesn't mean the business won't get into financial turmoil and have to cut the payout (thereby risking further equity price declines).

They did raise the payout to $0.80 per share in September 2022 and so there's no immediate evidence that management intend to cut it. For instance, it hasn't been held steady for several years. The payout ratio is a healthy 32.9%. That being said: we want to be clear that for the most recent quarter, in Q4, dividends were not covered as they reported an operating loss. If that were to continue into next year, then dividend cover could be a consideration.

We believe that Stanley will work through the challenges this financial year, return to profitability, and continue to reduce costs and shore up its balance sheet while retaining the dividend.

What the Bond Market Says

When we look at the bond market and fixed income side of the equation, Stanley's debt out to 2028 trades at a midpoint of $94 against a face value of $100. The yield to maturity on their debt is 5.66%. For the very conservative and risk-averse investors out there, the bonds could be worth looking at.

However given that the risk-free rate of return has crept as high as 4.93% for the 6-month US treasury bill, we don't feel this is a great risk-reward with returns skewed in favor of the investor. What this really tells us is that the risk to the equity position is relatively low and implies stability from the perspective of bond investors.

Overall Assessment

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has been unfairly punished by the stock market. The business trades at a 19.1% discount to fair value based on several assessments of cashflows including a 5-year DCF. It has an impressive track record of paying dividends and rewarding shareholders, a first market advantage in its industry and generally strong ability to turn its real assets in the form of PPE, and Debt, into tangible earnings that grow over time.

That has been challenged recently with quite poor operating performance in 2022 and the most recent update in Q4. The business needs to aggressively cut costs and manage its balance sheet better to return to the position it was in previous to the pandemic.

What really sways us is the cyclical nature of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Layering into a position at these levels seems particularly attractive, especially above the 6-month moving average. Investors could consider a combination of purchasing a stock position in SWK and selling cash-secured puts in the stock at these levels. Yields on near-the-money cash secured puts that are 1-month out are nearly 3%, which for the long-term investor provides the potential to acquire the stock at 4% below the current price levels.