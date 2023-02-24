Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 1:57 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), GTLS.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Evanko - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Brinkman - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Sam Burwell - Jefferies

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company, LLC

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Marc Bianchi - Cowen and Company

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Robert Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Walter Liptak - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Chart Industries, Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The company's release and supplemental presentation was issued earlier this morning. If you have not received the release, you may access it by visiting Chart’s website at www.chartindustries.com. A telephone replay of today's broadcast will be available following the conclusion of the call until Friday, March 3, 2023. The replay information is contained in the company's press release.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Please refer to the information regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors including in the company's earnings release and latest filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jill Evanko, Chart Industries CEO. You may begin.

Jillian Evanko

Thank you, Justin. And thanks everybody for joining us this morning. With me today is Joe Brinkman, our CFO. And together, we will walk through the presentation that was released this morning.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.