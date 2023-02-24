Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Petta - IR

Jack Taylor - President and CEO

Steve Alpart - Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations

Marcin Urbaszek - CFO

Peter Morral - Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations

Steve Plust - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods

Operator

Good morning. My name is Diego, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call -- over the call to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.

Chris Petta

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer.

After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review of our current business activities. Steve Alpart will discuss our portfolio, and Marcin will highlight key items from our financial results. The press release and financial tables associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. We expect to file our Form 10-K next week. I would like to remind you that remarks made by management

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.