Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 2:35 PM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB), TKO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Bergot - VP, IR

Stuart McDonald - President, CEO

Bryce Hamming - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Alex Terentiew - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and welcome everyone to Taseko's 2022 Year-End Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bergot. You may begin your conference.

Brian Bergot

Thank you, Sergio. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Taseko's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. The news release and regulatory filing announcing our financial and operational results was issued yesterday after market close and is available on our website at tasekomines.com and on SEDAR.

I am joined today in Vancouver by Taseko's President and CEO, Stuart McDonald; Taseko's Chief Financial Officer, Bryce Hamming; and our Senior VP, Operations, Richard Tremblay.

As usual, before we get into opening remarks by management, I would like to remind our listeners that our comments and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the stated outcome to differ materially from the actual outcome. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to read the cautionary note that accompanies our fourth quarter MD&A and the related news release, as well as the risk factors particular to our company.

I would also like to point out we will use various non-GAAP measures during the call. You can find explanations and reconciliations regarding these measures in the related news release. Following opening remarks, we will open the phone lines to analysts and investors for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Stuart.

Stuart McDonald

Okay. Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Thanks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.