ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 2:41 PM ETACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris McGinnis - Investor Relations

Boris Elisman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Tedford - President and Chief Operating Officer

Deb O’Connor - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

William Reuter - Bank of America

Hale Holden - Barclays

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Hello and welcome to the ACCO Brands 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I’ll be coordinating today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now turn the call over to ACCO Brands’ Senior Director of Investor Relations, Chris McGinnis. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning and welcome to ACCO Brands fourth quarter 2022 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today are Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands Corporation; Tom Tedford, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Deb O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of accobrands.com. When speaking about our results, we may refer to adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude transaction, integration, amortization, and restructuring costs, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge and the change in fair value of the contingent consideration related to the PowerA earn-out and other non-recurring items and reflect an adjusted tax rate. Schedules of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the earnings release and the slides that accompany this call. Due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts, we do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.