Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has struggled to make the business model of selling inexpensive furniture online work. They're a leader in this specialty e-commerce segment, but it has become apparent that the capital-intensive logistical issues of shipping bulky items around the world, amid a competitive race to the bottom in pricing, simply doesn't make good economic sense.

Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly results and they were defined by setbacks in key operating and financial metrics. In 2022, the company lost more than $1.1 billion in cash which more than wiped away the one good year in its corporate history going back to 2020 during the peak of the online spending pandemic boom.

There are some macro headwinds at play, but our message here is that it's the weak fundamentals that highlight the ongoing risks. With W already off more than 80% from their 2021 high, we see a chance for more downside.

W Earnings Recap

Wayfair reported its Q4 earnings with a non-GAAP EPS loss of -$1.71, which missed the consensus estimate by $0.05. Total revenue of $3.1 billion, was down -5% year-over-year, but a tick higher than the market estimate. By region, U.S. sales at $2.7 billion were down -2% y/y, while the international market fared worse down 20% y/y.

Keep in mind that the expectations coming into the report were already low, following a series of declining trends in recent quarters. For the full-year 2022, sales were down -11% to $1.5 billion, while the gross margin at 28% ticked lower from 28.4% in 2021, balancing inflationary cost pressures against some cost-cutting initiatives. Nevertheless, the 2022 net loss reached -$1.3 billion or -$416 million in adjusted EBITDA.

What is more concerning to us is the direction of operating metrics, which are well off peak levels. Wayfair captured 40 million total orders this past year, which is down from 61 million in 2020, or just 5% higher than 2019 levels as a pre-pandemic benchmark. While the net revenue per active customer and the average order value both climbed this past year, the sense is that the company has reached a plateau in terms of its reach.

This is a problem because when we start thinking about a level of sales to start moving the needle in terms of turning earnings and cash flow positive, the necessary growth is missing. Finding new customers in 2023 becomes more difficult compared to when the business was expanding rapidly between 2015 and 2019.

What's Next for Wayfair

Investors need to believe in a turnaround, which becomes difficult considering the ongoing backdrop of macro headwinds. While Wayfair is not providing earnings guidance for the year, the plan is to focus on cost efficiencies and reaching positive adjusted EBITDA as quickly as possible.

We're skeptical and will also cite the balance sheet position with a near $2 billion in net long-term financial debt as another drag on the outlook. The trend of recurring cash bleed will ultimately require further debt issuances or a potentially dilutive equity raise that will directly impact the value of the company.

Oftentimes, these types of shortcomings can be overlooked for some high-growth stocks or emerging companies with some disruptive technology. That's just not the case with Wayfair where the consensus estimate sees another year of lower sales, and ongoing losses through 2024. The bearish case is simply that there is a downside to these estimates.

Wayfair Stock Price Forecast

Any forecast for W needs to recognize that shares are extremely volatile with the stock trading in any direction on simple speculation over the near term. The stock is already down more than 50% just this month since briefly trading above $74 in late January as a continuation of the deeper slide from levels in 2021.

That said, there are a couple of key levels to watch. First, the last 2022 low around $28.00 reached back in October would be the next downside target. From there, a break lower would place the 2020 "Covid crash" low around $22.00 on the table implying a market value of $2.5 billion or an enterprise value of $5 billion. There's a case to be made that the financial position is worse today than the setup last year.

Until Wayfair can confirm some evidence that sales are stabilizing and the cash flow trends are sustainable, it's hard to see a bottom anytime soon. On the upside, W will need a string of better-than-expected quarterly reports, alongside an improved macro picture. For most investors, the most prudent action is to simply avoid this stock, without a clear turnaround in sight.