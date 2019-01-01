Wayfair Stock: More Downside On The Table

Feb. 24, 2023 3:54 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Wayfair reported Q4 results highlighted by weak sales and a deepening financial loss.
  • Stalled operating metrics with a declining number of active customers highlight the challenge of kickstarting a potential turnaround.
  • Expect shares to remain volatile with the risk of more downside.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has struggled to make the business model of selling inexpensive furniture online work. They're a leader in this specialty e-commerce segment, but it has become apparent that the capital-intensive logistical issues of shipping bulky items around the

W metrics

source: company IR

W metrics

source: company IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wayfair metrics

source: company IR

W metrics

Seeking Alpha

W metrics

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.36K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.