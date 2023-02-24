Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chanda Brashears – SVP, IR

Sean Gamble - President and CEO

Melissa Thomas - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Robert Fishman - SVB MoffettNathanson

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company

Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Cinemark Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chanda Brashears, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Chanda Brashears

Good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s fourth quarter 2022 earnings release conference call hosted by Sean Gamble, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements or comments made on this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions.

These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may materially differ from forward-looking projections due to a variety of factors. Information concerning the factors that could cause results to differ materially is contained in the company's most recently filed 10-K.

Also, today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.