The mass closure and "pseudo-bankruptcy" (or mass-dilution) of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is causing ripple effects across the domestic merchandise retail industry. Given its higher overhead operating costs, Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled to compete against online brands. Conversely, its largest online competitors, such as Wayfair (NYSE:W), are nearly equally as unprofitable. Wayfair's lower prices have allowed it to hamper in-store competitors significantly, but the company is selling at prices far too low to remain a "going concern."

The stock lost around a quarter of its value on Thursday after announcing its Q4 earnings results. The company posted a -$1.71 EPS net loss and $3.1B in sales. Its income was slightly below expectations, while its sales were marginally higher. However, the largest red flag was the company's continued balance sheet deterioration and excessively high operating costs to sales. The firm's working capital is now negative, indicating a shift toward greater financial liquidity risk as its previously strong cash buffer dwindles. The firm also continues to dilute shareholders through excessive stock-based compensation, despite its weak performance and nearly 90% peak-to-trough devaluation.

Wayfair has very high short interest at around 35% of shares outstanding. The stock is much cheaper than in 2021, and the company previously had strong sales growth, so that investors may be interested in it as a rebound opportunity. Despite massive advertising spending, Wayfair's sales are declining, and its balance sheet is deteriorating. Most larger domestic goods are also very inflation sensitive and exposed to economic cycles. While the macroeconomic environment is not necessarily declining, it remains weak and does not bode well for Wayfair. Overall, I believe these factors could eventually jeopardize Wayfair's equity, primarily due to its untenable business model.

Does Wayfair's Business Model Work?

Online shopping is a powerful business model for medium-sized items with low return or defect rates. The best examples are Amazon's "bread and butter," such as books, electronics, and similar items. Larger, higher-cost furniture items are far less competitive in the online sphere. Most of Wayfair's products are heavy and bulky, causing very high shipping costs - far above the price customers pay (likely $25 to $80 for most of its domestically-sold items). Physical stores have a significant competitive advantage since they do not need to spend extra shipping to homes, and some use their own freight. These costs are multiplied when products have defects or are returned. Online shopping also requires more significant operating expenses, particularly advertising, which consumes ~%13.1 of Wayfair's sales.

Of course, unlike Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair does not pay the high overhead costs of operating physical stores. Ultimately, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond pay similar operating expenses compared to total sales. However, Wayfair has dramatically underpriced Bed Bath & Beyond through lower gross margins, forcing Bed Bath & Beyond to cut gross margins accordingly. See below:

Data by YCharts

Despite their vastly different operating structures, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond have very similar operational costs. The benefits of the online footprint appear largely offset by other added costs and vice versa. The critical difference is that Wayfair used to sell its products at a much lower gross profit margin, likely to promote growth at the expense of physical competitors. That strategy has generally worked at causing Wayfair to grow and has hampered its competitors. However, Wayfair's gross margins are still not high enough for the company to be close to profitable.

Is Wayfair's business model entirely untenable? Probably not, but it is a very challenging prospect. Various inflationary factors and lower household demand have caused both Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond's operating costs to rise disproportionately. These macroeconomic issues have also seemingly made it difficult for Wayfair to raise its prices to the necessary levels, as seen in its gross margins. If it were not for these macroeconomic factors, Wayfair might be profitable today. It did make a profit before and could do so again if the economy becomes more supportive or its competitive pressures fade.

What is Wayfair Worth?

The company earned a profit around the late 2020 to 2021 period, but that was a "goldilocks" environment of ideal conditions. At that time, household demand was high due to very high personal savings levels and more people at home looking to spend on upgrades. Fewer people wanted to shop in-store, greatly benefiting Wayfair over its competitors. Inflation was also not a massive issue from 2020 to mid-2021. See below:

Data by YCharts

Wayfair's business model only appears to work in the absolute best conditions. The company's TTM net income peaked at around $500M. At a ~2.5% margin at Wayfair's 2022 sales of $12.2B, this would probably be closer to $300M today. Hypothetically, under ideal economic conditions, Wayfair could likely earn a profit of around $200M to $400M. However, its "P/E" valuation would be a bit high at ~14X, or a range of 10X to 21X. Obviously, we must use an extensive EPS range since it remains uncertain what Wayfair's ideal profit margin could be. However, I believe the stock is relatively expensive, given it would not be cheap under the best economic assumptions.

The reality is that Wayfair's macroeconomic support is likely still waning. Although many critical inflationary forces have faded, the economic demand outlook appears to be weakening. The "new orders" index is particularly relevant for Wayfair since it's a retail business. The rise and fall in Wayfair's sales and inventory level are closely correlated to the macroeconomic "New Orders" index. See below:

Data by YCharts

Wayfair's quarterly sales in Q4 were slightly higher at $3.1B, and its inventory fell somewhat; however, that is mainly due to seasonal factors, and they continued to decline on a TTM basis. Wayfair's most significant immediate challenge is the weakening macroeconomic environment. Rising costs remain an issue, and household demand for durable goods appears to be falling. Savings levels remain low, and although real wages may not be falling, the US may already be in a recession.

As discussed in recent articles, the current global economic environment appears to be a prolonged stagnation that challenges weak firms instead of a "normal" sharp but short-lived recession that challenges nearly all firms. Wayfair falls into the "at risk" category due to its unproven business model and highly cyclical (and inflation-exposed) industry. The company did end Q4 with slightly improved cash but negative working capital. Retailers often have negative working capital, which is an issue given its high annual cash burn rate. I believe Wayfair's balance sheet is not so bad that the company appears at immediate bankruptcy risk. However, the firm will need to make substantial changes to survive through 2024 and cannot rely on ideal economic conditions returning.

The Bottom Line

Problematically, Wayfair continues to dilute shareholders through excessive growth in stock-based compensation. The company reported $513M in stock-based compensation in 2022, up substantially from $344M in 2021. That would not be a significant issue if the firm traded at a higher market capitalization than in 2021. However, the current stock-based compensation level will dilute the company by around 12-13% per year at its current market capitalization. In my view, that is a substantial figure, particularly considering its lackluster business and stock performance.

Overall, I am bearish on Wayfair and believe the stock is overvalued and likely to continue to deteriorate in value. However, my view depends on the assumption that the macroeconomic landscape will continue to weaken. Hypothetically, if the macroeconomic environment improves, Wayfair could earn a high enough profit that its valuation today would be sensible (though not necessarily attractive). Further, it is possible that macroeconomic weakness could eventually be suitable for Wayfair if it continues to force its in-store competitors to close, such as Bed Bath & Beyond. Wayfair is likely a benefactor of Bed Bath & Beyond's failure. In my view, these possibilities are not significant enough to justify a bullish stance on W but are decent enough that I would not short the stock - particularly considering its high short interest level today.