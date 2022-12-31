Wayfair: Excessive Stock-Based Compensation Amid Financial Deterioration

Feb. 24, 2023 5:00 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.55K Followers

Summary

  • Following the closure of many Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the durable home goods retail industry is set for significant change.
  • While Wayfair's online business model has hampered its competitors, its model does not appear to offer a distinct competitive advantage.
  • Wayfair could only turn a profit during "goldilocks" economic conditions of low inflation and strong demand growth.
  • With prices elevated and demand waning, Wayfair's losses are growing as the company faces weakening macroeconomic conditions.
  • Despite its recent discounts, Wayfair still appears overvalued today, but it is not necessarily a solid short opportunity.

Woman looking at package at entrance of house

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The mass closure and "pseudo-bankruptcy" (or mass-dilution) of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is causing ripple effects across the domestic merchandise retail industry. Given its higher overhead operating costs, Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.55K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.